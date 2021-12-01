Giants, three veterans agree to 2022 contracts; three roster spots open

As the Giants work to fill out their rotation for a likely roster freeze, they cleared three roster spots Tuesday night.

Righthander Sam Delaplane, lefthander Joe Palumbo and outfielder Luis Gonzalez were not offered, with the club also agreeing to one-year contracts with John Brebbia, Jarlin Garcia and Austin Slater that keep the parties away from arbitration. The Giants have offered contracts to Mike Yastrzemski, Darin Ruf, Curt Casali and Dominic Leone, though they disagreed on the terms, meaning all four could go to arbitration if an agreement is not reached before spring practice.

The end result of all the shuffling was that the Giants have spots for two long-rumored additions and one more free agent.

It looks like Alex Wood and Alex Cobb will join the rotation before the rosters may stall on Wednesday night. There is an overwhelming chance of a lockout, pushing the non-procurement deadline to Tuesday. The Giants had already delivered what would have been their heaviest cut last week against Alex Dickerson. He has since been released.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Slater will receive $1.85 million in 2022, Garcia $1.725 million and Brebbia $837,500. The Brebbia reunion was the only one that didn’t seem to be a lock throughout the process, if only because the Giants already had so much right-handed bullpen depth and few available 40-man spots.

However, the 31-year-old could play a big role in 2022. Brebbia had a 3.14 ERA in three seasons with the Cardinals, but the Giants signed him while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. Brebbia came back quickly from proceedings and predictably struggled with his command in 18 appearances last season, but pitchers are generally much better their second year back, and Brebbia could become a valuable piece in the middle innings.

None of the three players who let go on Tuesday have played for the Giants. Delaplane is a resident recovering from Tommy John surgery, and the Giants try a good shot at keeping him in the organization. Gonzalez was cleverly added in August and is also coming out of season-end operation. Palumbo was claimed earlier this month.