Cricket: Melbourne joins call to replace Perth as Ashes test moves | The Mighty 790 KFGO





MELBOURNE (Reuters) With the Perths Ashes test in doubt over strict COVID-19 rules, authorities in the state of Victoria have petitioned Cricket Australia to return the series to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The MCG is already hosting the third test between Australia and England in the traditional Boxing Day schedule from December 26, but would have an undeniable case for replacing Perth for the fifth and final game from January 14, said Victoria’s Sports Minister Martin Pakula. The Victorian government has certainly made it clear to Cricket Australia that if the test in Perth cannot go ahead, then we must not only be prepared to host the fifth test, but are very eager to host the fifth test, Pakula told reporters on Wednesday. If they can’t reach Perth and it’s a commercial decision then I think MCG’s claims are pretty much undeniable. We’ll have to wait and see, but Cricket Australia is well aware of our interest. Pakulas’ comments follow similar expressions of interest from other states, including New South Wales, where the fourth test is taking place in Sydney and Tasmania. Perths’ hopes of receiving a test from the Ashes were dashed on Tuesday when Western Australia’s state Prime Minister Mark McGowan said players and staff should be quarantined 14 days after arriving from New South Wales after the January 5-9 Sydney January test. Cricket Australia has repeatedly declined to comment on the schedule. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Peter Rutherford)

