Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Climb to 13th in College Football Playoff Rankings





The Iowa Hawkeyes closed the regular season last week with a come-from-behind win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Black Friday to close out the year on 10-2. That in itself makes this a very successful season, but the Hawkeyes are not done yet. After winning the season finale, Iowa got much-needed help on Saturday from an unlikely friend like the Minnesota Gophers defeated the ties from Wisconsin. With Wisconsin’s loss, Iowa only owns first place in the Big Ten West and the Hawkeyes are on a collision course with the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game. Both Iowa and Michigan will enter that matchup with new rankings as their respective wins move each team up in the College Football Playoff rankings. Each team will now enter the showdown that is in the top-15 nationally as Iowa climbs to #13 this week. Iowa debuted in the first ranking at #22 four weeks ago. This is the 16th consecutive week that the Hawkeyes have been ranked in the CFP rankings. That accounts for the 7th longest active streak in the nation. Wisconsin’s loss dropped them completely out of this week’s rankings, meaning Iowa remains the lowest-ranked Big Ten team. Michigan state moves to #11 after their win over Penn State as the only other Big Ten team outside of the top-10. Before the demolition of Ohio state, Michigan jumps to the #2 spot this week. The Buckeyes, going on, fall from 2nd to 7th to give the Big Ten four-ranked teams this week — their lowest of the year. Outside of the Big Ten, the SEC leads all conferences with six teams in the top 25. That’s up from five a week ago, extending their lead in this regard to two teams. Georgia remains number 1 while Alabama remains at number 3 after escaping the jaws of defeat by Auburn. Those two will face it Saturday in the SEC Championship Game with a loss to Georgia likely to put both in the playoff and a loss to Alabama dropping them. The ACC keeps four teams ranked this week, but again tops the margins of the top-15. Pitt leads the pack at #15 with Wake Forest and NC state not far behind #16 and #18 respectively. Clemson rounds out the group at #20. The Big 12 is not far behind the Big Ten as they have three more teams in the rankings this week. Oklahoma drops to 14th after their loss to State of Oklahoma, who is at #5 in hopes of losing to Alabama. The Cowboys will face #9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday with OK State a likely playoff team if they can win and lose that Alabama. Oregon climbed back into the top-10 this week, but the PAC-12 continues to watch the playoffs on the outside. Utah continues to climb to 17th place this week and gets a rematch with the Ducks this weekend. The AAC keeps two teams ranked this week as Cincinnati ranks #4, while Houston continues to climb to #21. Those two teams will also face each other in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday. Here’s a look at this week’s full CFP rankings. The #13 Hawkeyes will face the #2 Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on FOX.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackheartgoldpants.com/2021/11/30/22810736/iowa-hawkeyes-football-college-football-playoff-rankings-big-ten-championship-michigan-bhgp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos