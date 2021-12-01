Blind hockey goalkeeper invited to play in a sighted team: an incredible experience!

For recreational league athletes, there’s nothing worse than having one of your teammates drop out at the last minute. When a rec league ice hockey team in Edmonton needed a goalie, they got a save from an unlikely hero.

Nelson Rego is 100% blind: and by filling in as a goalkeeper for an acquaintance’s team, he became the first blind player in the history of a sighted team in the history of the province.

Rego plays blind ice hockey for the Edmonton “SeeHawks” and met another goalkeeper, John Hunter, who inquired online about gear changes and a chest protector. Later, Hunter got injured and tried to help his team find a goalkeeper for a league game reached out on the Edmonton Goalies Facebook page.

“This is a low level so beginners to pro are welcome!!! DM me if you’re interested and get ready,” Hunter wrote.

Nelson calls me, and he kind of starts with, “Hey, how’s the chest protector going?” Hunter later told Edmonton news about the remarkable story. “By the way, I’m not sure if this is a good idea or not, but I saw your post for a goalkeeper for your league game tonight. What do you think of me playing?

The team was “all in” so Nelson strapped on his equipment and got ready for his first ever league game.

“Legends are born”

According to the players, they didn’t tell the referee until the puck drop that their goalkeeper was blind information that he didn’t really know what to do. In an interview with CTV Edmonton, Rego, who has also been riding motorcycles and race cars since going blind, explains that he keeps himself in target by measuring the distance between the posts with his stick and his glove.

After using sound to key in where the puck is and whether he is being challenged, he follows the audio instructions of his loving wife Emelinda, who relays the action in the stands.

The match was by no means an excess, and although Rego’s team lost 9-8, he persevered and earned the respect and admiration of the team.

They haven’t arranged anything for me, Rego said. It was like being one of the guys on the team and that whole camaraderie you get with a team is what I love the most.

Hunter would later Posting on Facebook that “These are the nights when legends are born.”

‘Good for him, he is something; bragging rights,” said one onlooker.

This remarkable night, “a childhood dream” like him would mention it on facebook, is just one step in his hockey career, as Rego also plays in the International Blind Ice Hockey Federation, and is sponsored by the Edmonton equipment supplier Hockey Shop of Horrors.

“I’d say go for it,” Rego says. “If you want to do something, just do it. It’s great to watch hockey, but it’s even better to play it.”

(WATCH the video for this story below.)

