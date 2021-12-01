Women’s football staff appointed Regional staff of the year 2021





PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers women’s soccer coaching staff has been named 2021 Regional Staff of the Year by United Soccer Coaches. Led by eighth year head coach Mike O’Neill and Co., led the Scarlet Knights to the first Big Ten Conference title in program history, a 10th consecutive NCAA appearance and a second trip to the NCAA College Cup. The technical staff consists of Head Coach Mike O’Neill , Associate Head Coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer , and assistant coaches Lubos Ancin and Madison Tiernan . Executive Director Trish DiPaolo , director of player development Ryan Black , video analyst Kevin Esteves and Leadership Performance Coach Cathy Andruzzi , Strength and Conditioning Coach Ruben Cisneros , and athletic trainer Michele Adamskic round out the Staff of the Year. Congratulations to the R staff with the name ! Thank you for everything you do for us #RUWS family! https://t.co/SZXBECadP1 pic.twitter.com/7vWCjgCQCQ RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) December 1, 2021 below Mike O’Neill and the leadership of its staff, the program became the first of any sport to take home a Big Ten title and set the first undefeated conference with a program-best 10 league wins. The Kearny, New Jersey native joined the club on September 16 of this season with 100 career wins with the 4-0 win over Drexel. With its coaching staff, the program has qualified for eight consecutive Big Ten tournaments, including five in a row as a top-four seed. The coaches have led the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA tournament in eight consecutive seasons with him at the helm, a record 10 consecutive, 12 in the past 14 years and 16 overall. The group led Rutgers to his first-ever College Cup appearance in 2015, and promoted to the Final Four again this season for the second time in the past six years. As a staff member for 22 seasons in total, O’Neill RU has ranked or received votes in the polls for 14 consecutive seasons, climbing as high as number 4 this 2021 campaign. The staff has maintained the program’s history of academic excellence and character, with 98 student-athletes earning Academic All-Big Ten laurels over the past seven seasons. Rutgers was named the College Women’s Team Academic Award winner for the 11th consecutive year by United Soccer Coaches in 2020-21. Follow Rutgers women’s footballTwitter,Instagram, andfacebook. Download the Scarlet Knights app for:AppleorandroidToday. -RU-

