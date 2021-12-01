Australian Cameron Green welcomes step for ‘world class’ Alex Carey | Cricket





Australian all-rounder Cameron Green says Alex Carey’s experience in one-day cricket will help him make the adjustment to test cricket when he appears to replace Tim Paine for the first Ashes clash in Brisbane next week. Australia was left without a wicketkeeper when Paine stepped out of cricket last week on an “indefinite mental health break” in the wake of his sacking as captain over a “sexting” incident. Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday that Josh Inglis had returned to Western Australia, meaning Carey, who has played 83 internationals in short formats, will make his test debut against England at the Gabba next Wednesday. “Alex has been in that international set-up for some time now and I’m sure all the confidence he’s gained from playing all the one-day players will serve him well,” Green told reporters in Queensland on Wednesday. “The experience he brings, he has a really good record in one day cricket, he’s held that position really well. Both guys they could have gone for are world class.” Green made his own test debut in Adelaide during the India series last December, averaging 33.71 over four tests with a high score of 84. Although he has confirmed his batting prowess for Western Australia this season, the 22-year-old sailor will go into his fifth Test next week, still looking for his first wicket. Green said repeated stress fractures in the past four years had limited his bowling and he was confident he could make a more meaningful contribution this season with ball in hand. “I think when I went into the summer of testing last year I was a little less confident – ​​obviously in the past few years I hadn’t bowled much and had a few limitations,” he said. “So I’m sure I’ve played most of the bowling games this year and that will serve me well. “There won’t be that many nerves flying around this year, I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully I can help.” (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)

