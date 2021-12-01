Sports
Cricket 22 release date, download, pre-order, review, gameplay, price and more
Cricket 22 is the latest iteration of the popular cricket video game franchise from Big Ant Studios. It will be the first game in the series to be available for the next generation of consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Cricket 22 will feature Pat Cummins and Meg Lanning captains of Australia’s men’s and women’s teams respectively. Though that wasn’t always the case. Tim Paine, the ex-team captain, was replaced by Cummins on the cover of the game in light of his involvement in a recent scandal.
Big Ant Studios has described Cricket 22 as the studio’s most detailed cricket simulation. The game will be released in time for the upcoming Ashes, a biennial test series between Australia and England that will take place in Australia this year. As such, it’s officially called Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes.
In addition to PS5 and Series S/X, Cricket 22 will also be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest title in the Cricket franchise.
Cricket 22 release date
Previously scheduled for release on November 25, Cricket 22 will now release on December 2 at 12:01 PM according to your local time zone. Speaking of the delay, Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said there was a critical Day 1 patch that players need to enjoy the full Cricket 22 experience which therefore had to be withdrawn. Symons added that both physical and digital copies are experiencing delays.
Cricket 22’s last minute delay was also due to a scandal involving Australian cricketer Tim Paine. Paine resigned as captain of the men’s cricket team after it was recently discovered that he had sent lewd messages to a colleague of the women’s cricket team in 2017. He was also featured on the original cover art for the game, but Big Ant Studios had to provide the album covers, other images and team lists.
Cricket 22 will also be released for Nintendo Switch, but it won’t be released until January 2022. This makes the popular cricket video game franchise one of the few major sports titles on the handheld console.
Is Cricket 22 on Steam?
The latest Cricket title from Big Ant Studios is on Steam. At the time of writing, the early access game is in some sort of demo version and comes with a note that it isn’t complete yet. You can pre-order Cricket 22 at € 2,999 on Steam to get early access.
Cricket 22 price, pre-order
Cricket 22 costs Rs. 3,999 in India and AUD 99.95 (about Rs. 5,350) on various platforms. Players who pre-order the game will receive Cricket 22 Nets Training, Batting and Bowling minigames and online leaderboards.
The game is also available for pre-order and can be purchased through Australia’s Cricket Online Store for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox for AUD 99.95. It is mention as not currently available on the Microsoft Store, with a Rs. 3.999 price on the main page. There is also no listing for Cricket 22 in the Nintendo Store as of now.
Big Ant Studios also mentioned that Cricket 22 was available to pre-order through the PlayStation Store, but had to be removed due to the delay. Also, Big Ant CEO Symons said he’s not confident it will return to Sony’s games store for pre-order, but said I’m sure it will go on sale December 2 at 12:01 am in your local time zone. However, the game is still mention on the PlayStation Store.
Players can pre-order the physical edition in India via game loot, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Game Card.
How can I download Cricket 22?
Cricket 22 will be released on December 2nd and players will be able to preload the game so they can enjoy the game as soon as it is released. However, as of now, only Xbox announced that the game is available for preload on Xbox consoles. Players should note that preloading the game will not give them early access to the game.
Cricket 22 PC System Requirements
Steam calls the minimum and recommended requirements for Cricket 22 for PC players.
Cricket 22 Minimum PC System Requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 / Intel Core i3
- GPU: AMD Radeon R7 260/ Nvidia GTX 650Ti
- RAM: 8GB
- VRAM: 2GB
- DirectX: 11
Cricket 22 Recommended PC System Requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5/Intel Core i5
- GPU: AMD Radeon 5500 XT/ Nvidia RTX 2060
- RAM: 16GB
- VRAM: to be determined
- DirectX: 12
Furthermore, players would also require a minimum of 45 GB of onboard storage space on their PCs running at least Windows 10.
Cricket 22 Gameplay
As for the gameplay, Big Ant Studios has: announced that it was working on fan feedback to improve the franchise.
- New bowling and fielding controls that will refine what Cricket 19 fans have come to expect
- Story-driven career mode, where you take the lead on and off the field. You have control over training, injuries, press conferences and more.
- New commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Jones and Mitchell will lead the all-female commentary for the women’s game which will receive the same treatment as the men’s game, Big Ant claims.
- Improved accessibility, with updated tutorials to make it easier for first-time cricketers.
Being a portable console, gameplay on Nintendo Switch is expected to be slightly different than on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. Since Cricket 22 was made with the next-gen consoles in mind, it’s safe to assume it will come with better graphics on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X compared to other platforms.
Cricket 22 rating
There has been no announcement of an embargo on the review of Cricket 22. That said, the first reviews should be available around the time of release.
