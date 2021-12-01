Taking the main road didn’t take long.

Within seconds of giving a controlled, measured answer to a question about whether things said by people in the state of Ohio over the years provided additional motivation for Michigan football to participate in Saturday’s game, namely Coach Ryan Day’s comment about wanting hang 100 points on the Wolverines, coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t contain his joy after a 42-27 tearing up the Buckeyes.

Harbaugh paused after completing the first part of his answer Saturday, before uttering what many saw as a sharp rebuke to Day, who took over the state of Ohio in 2019 when he was 39 years old following Urban Meyer’s departure.

We just go on with humble hearts, take the highway, Harbaugh said:. But yeah, there are definitely things people said that pushed us even more, sure.

Sometimes people who are on third base think they hit a triple, you know? But they didn’t.

Harbaugh’s joke seemed to insinuate that Day began his career at third base, given the accidental nature of his attendance at Ohio State, one of the premier programs in the country. If that’s really what Harbaugh meant, the implication was that Day, whose resume included stops at Boston College, Florida, Temple, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers prior to his arrival in Columbus, hadn’t worked his way through the coaching ranks sufficiently. before taking over one of the most attractive jobs in college football.

The floodgates opened 48 hours later when offensive coordinator Josh Gattis appeared on the Inside Michigan Football radio show Monday night. Gattis, whose unit rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns at 7.2 yards per carry, said months of film study led coaches and players to believe the state of Ohio didn’t have the strength to match the Wolverines in the trenches. Not only did the Buckeyes fail to stop the run, but their pass rush barely put a glove on quarterback Cade McNamara: Zero sacks and just two quarterback hits.

The 10-play, 75-yard touchdown march through Michigan to open the game was a harbinger of things to come.

Start quickly and set the tone for the game and really create the identity of the game that we would dominate on both fronts, said Gattis. Not only offensively, but also defensively. Just being able to beat them however we could and really set the tone. It’s a good team. It’s a finesse team, it’s not a difficult team. And so we know that when we go into the game, we can beat them physically, we can beat them, and that would be the key to the game.

That’s what we’ve been preparing for all year. You saw earlier, earlier this year in the game that they lost to Oregon, you know, Oregon was the most physical team on the field. That’s how they lost it. And we committed to that recipe and it paid off.

Harbaugh and Gattis shared identical origin stories for the creation of a vaunted emergency attack in Michigan that Big Ten Championship game vs. Iowa ninth in the country with 224.9 yards per game, and whose star file Hassan Haskins has 1,232 yards and 18 touchdowns, despite having time with colleague who drove back Blake Corum.

At his post-game press conference, Harbaugh told reporters the decision was made in the spring to embrace an old-school, throwback style, built on the shoulders of the offensive line, and designed to keep the Buckeyes in scrimmage. pounding, something the coaching staff hadn’t done. seen many opponents try it against the state of Ohio.

In his radio show appearance, Gattis said he outlined the teams’ intent to run football months before the season started and then stuck with that philosophy throughout the year to cement the identities of these teams.

When you put in the effort, you get good at something, Gattis said. And that’s what we’ve done. We are committed to wanting to run football better. So we spent our entire outdoor season doing Beat Ohio exercises, as we called them. Just commitment there, where did they just run the ball to them and create the physical presence in the game and take over that part on the lines. We trusted and believed in ourselves.

Even though Ohio right now is a team that they’ve been trying to be someone else for the past five weeks, earlier in the week I told them we would be who we would be, and this was the way to win the game. Thanks to Coach (Sherrone) Moore and the offensive line. They came out and they really set the tone. And I’m so proud of all five of those guys up front because we’ve been battling adversity all year long, be it injuries, guys in and out of the lineup. There were no excuses, there were no drop-offs. The next guy is done, and that just goes to the leadership in that room and the coaching in that room and the development in that room of Coach Moore.

About 20 minutes after Gattis’ comments sent shockwaves through the social media of the state of Michigan and Ohio, host Jon Jansen welcomed left-wing tackle Ryan Hayes to the radio show as the evening’s final guest.

The first question prompted a diplomatic response from Hayes, describing the feelings he experienced during the Ohio State victory. Then came the second question of whether Hayes thought such a physically dominant performance was possible based on what he had seen on film.

Like his head coach and offensive coordinator before him, Hayes couldn’t resist another twist of the knife.

Absolutely, Hayes said. We looked on tape and we just saw that this wasn’t the state of Ohio from a few years ago in the past. It looked like we could just play the ball to them, it seemed like we could protect Cade well. And that’s what happened.

