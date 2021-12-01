China critics hope WTA will spark outrage over alleged human rights abusesExBulletin

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai reported assault and then disappeared. She has resurfaced, but the unwavering support of the Women’s Tennis Association could spark wider outrage over China’s actions.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Earlier this month, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai disappeared and then reappeared after publicly accusing a Chinese government official of sexual assault. Throughout the saga, the Women’s Tennis Association stood firmly behind Peng. The group’s CEO praised her for speaking out and demanded proof of her safety. Now Chinese critics have set their sights on the February Winter Olympics in Beijing, where they hope others will follow the lead of the WTA and condemn the country for human rights abuses. That reports NPR’s Tom Goldman.

TOM GOLDMAN, BYLINE: For sports leagues, there is huge sums of money to be made in China and to lose if you end up on the wrong side of government.

UNKNOWN REPORTER: The financial fallout over the NBA continues for a second day.

GOLDMAN: A 2019 NBA team manager’s tweet in support of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests has reportedly cost the league hundreds of millions of dollars in Chinese affairs, which is why Steve Simon’s message to China was so remarkable. The CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association has demanded a guarantee of the safety of Peng Shuai, or else the WTA will pull its activities out of China, a move that could potentially cost more than a billion dollars in revenue. Here Simon is live on Tennis Channel.

STEVE SIMON: We’re willing to go further and take on the challenges that come with it. And they will be significant. But we’re steadfast in that approach, and I don’t see that changing.

KENNETH SHROPSHIRE: I think it’s commendable.

GOLDMAN: And rare, says Kenneth Shropshire, head of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University, an accomplished sports business expert. He can think of only one similar situation.

SHROPSHIRE: Perhaps the closest parallel was the NBA forcing Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling to sell after racist comments.

GOLDMAN: China has not been forced to do anything in the Peng Shuai case, except that the state media releases videos and photos of her in which she appears safe and happy. Her supporters doubt. Last weekend, Simon said he remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship and coercion. Still, Jerome Cohen, a veteran China expert, says the photos and videos represent a shift.

JEROME COHEN: Initially, the State Department said in its press conferences that we had never heard of this.

GOLDMAN: But that position became impossible to maintain, Cohen says, after the protest from the WTA and numerous star players. Cohen is a retired law professor who works part-time for the Council on Foreign Relations, with a focus on China and East Asia. He says the WTA has put China on its back foot, what he calls eye-opening possibilities.

COHEN: What if many of the other world’s major organizations, starting with UN agencies — what if they were mobilized to silently protest China’s human rights abuses?

GOLDMAN: The US government has labeled China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority as genocide, which reportedly includes forced sterilizations, family separations and jail time. The Chinese government rejects accusations of abuse and says Western critics want to defame China and undermine its development. Nury Turkel co-founded the Uyghur Human Rights Project in 2003. In recent years, he had his eye on the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and, without much luck, argued for the games not to take place.

NURY TURKEL: Business has no interest in taking on China. There are no outspoken athletes who publicly condemn this behavior.

GOLDMAN: Fellow Uyghur Rayhan Asat thinks that could change if she can tell her story of an immediate family who was torn apart in 2016 when her younger brother was jailed after traveling to the US. Asat, a human rights lawyer, wants Olympians in Beijing to hear from her and other Uyghurs.

RAYHAN ASAT: What I hope to achieve is that, after sharing our personal stories, they would find a way to protest, resist and not normalize a government with these Olympics designed to bring the world together .

GOLDMAN: Turkel says there is a glimmer of hope in the WTA’s action in support of Peng Shuai.

TURKEL: That should be the model.

GOLDMAN: Today the European Union followed the lead of the WTA and said it wants China to release verifiable evidence that Peng is safe. But the International Olympic Committee has backed China’s questionable actions in the Peng case, and critics have little hope that the IOC will take a WTA-like stance against the upcoming Olympic host nation’s human rights record. Jerome Cohen says world opinion may force China to make changes, but it’s unlikely to happen in the coming months. And China sounds safe in that knowledge. On a proposed diplomatic boycott of the Games by the US and other countries, a state-run tabloid said, the Beijing Winter Olympics would be all the more exciting without these anti-Chinese politicians from the West.

Tom Goldman, NPR News.

