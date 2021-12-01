Sports
Boys Hockey: Buffalo beats Brainerd in home opener
Buffalo scored a goal in the first three minutes of each period to a 6-1 Section 8-2A win over the Brainerd Warriors at Essentia Health Sports Center on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The bison used a 45-13 shot advantage to create good scoring opportunities for most of the night and ruin Howie Bordens’ debut as Warriors head coach.
Our speed team on the forecheck allowed us to play a lot in the strike zone, said Buffalo head coach Aaron Johnson of the shot advantage. It allowed us to get pucks to the net.
Jed Klang finished with 39 saves in the net for the Warriors.
De Bison scored two goals in the first period. The first came in just over two minutes in when Eli Tiernn scored on an assist from Brody Ward.
Buffalo defeated the Warriors 9-3 in the first and scored the second goal at 13:44 when Maty Ebert scored from Arthur Ylitalo to make it 2-0 at halftime.
Jimmy Walker scored his first of two goals in the second period in 1:14 of the period. Arthur Ylitalo scored two minutes later and it was 4-0 Bison early in the second period.
Walker’s second goal made it 5-0 before the Warriors came on the board with 13 seconds left in the period. Max Roby scored on assists from Harrison Seymour and Holden Larson to avoid the shutout.
Buffalo had a 22-8 shot advantage after two periods with almost double the quality chances.
Griffin Valli put the finishing touches to Buffalo with his goal at 2:59 of the third period.
One of our goals tonight was to be ready and we were definitely ready from that first period, Johnson said. We were hard in the foreground. We generated some turnover. Played quite a bit behind their goal and created some chances for us.
Buffalo 2 3 1 6
Brainerd 0 1 0 1
First period: Buf-Eli Tiernn (Brody Ward) 2:11, Buf-Maty Ebert (Arthur Ylitalo) 13:44
Second Period: Buf-Jimmy Winter (Laeken Gunia) PPG 1:14, Buf-Arthur Ylitalo (Jake Bergstrom, Ward) 3:46 Buf-Jimmy Walker (Jayce Hansen) 13:03, Brd-Max Roby (Harrison Seymour, Holden Larson) 16:47
Third period: Buf-Griffin Valli (Laeken Gunia, Arthur Ylitalo) 2:59
Shots on target: Brd 3-5-5 13, Buf 9-13-21 45
Goalkeepers: Brd-Jed Klang (39 saves); Buf Max Varner (12 saves)
Key: Buffalo dominated Brainerd to win in the Warriors home opener.
Overall: Brd 0-1, Buf 1-1.
Next: Brainerd hosts Roseau on Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m.
CONRAD ENGSTROM can be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.
