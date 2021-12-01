Best Fantasy Football QB/TE/DEF Streamers of Week 13 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Week 13 of the Fantasy football season 2021 is on us. It’s time to identify the best streamers on the quarterback, tight ending and defense/special teams positions.

The tight end position seems weak on the surface, but Pittsburgh Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth is to enter the must-start area.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections |WR/CB Matchup Chart |NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards |NFL Player Props tool |NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

quarterback

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts | 58% scheduled

Wentz continues to function as a borderline QB1 in fantasy football, despite the Colts’ recent success on the ground. After another performance of more than 20 points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wentz currently sits as the QB11on the season.

Wentz gets the honor of facing theHouston Texans at week 13. TThe Texans are terrible on the defensive side of the ball, although they are only 16th in fantasy points allowed for quarterbacks and also around average.n passing yards and touchdowns allowed. She it ranks 20th in explosive passing percentage and 25th in passing yards per attempt allowed (YPA), suggesting they are prone to both big play and volume.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons | 47% scheduled

Ryan has doused double digit fantasy points, only twice since week 8, sacrifice three stinkers with a total of less than 7.0 fantasy points in that trajectory. But he has a decent game against an injury-ridden Buccaneers secondary. The team already had two of their top three cornerbacks and lost Jamel Dean from injury in Week 12. The Bucs are exploitable on the back-end Wentz who just passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns against them last week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. QBs | 2021

Fantasy Points Allowed (Rank) Week 1 27.4 (27th) Week 2 16.3 (12th) week 3 29.5 (30th) Week 4 16.9 (11th) Week 5 15.0 (13th) week 6 25.0 (23) week 7 1.1 (1st) week 8 20.8 (22nd) week 10 15.7 (17th) week 11 7.7 (3rd) Week 12 20.3 (22nd Pre-MNF)

Taylor Heinicke, Washington soccer team | 36% scheduled

Heinicke scored 75.9 fantasy points from Week 7-11 (before Monday Night Football) at 0.48 points per dropback, both good for 12th in the position. He has a solid match-up in week 13 against theLas Vegas Raiders, who have conceded the seventh most passing touchdowns this season. They also rank 24th in EPA per game against, 24th in rushing yards and 22nd in explosive run percentage allowed for quarterbacks. Heinicke has the mobility to take advantage of this matchup.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

Tight ending

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers | 63% scheduled

Freiermuth is high on the list for a waiver, but the rookie really should be included in all competitions at this point.Freiermuth is the TE4 since week 6 and the TE1 since week 8. There is no reason not to start him at this point: his target share of 16.7% is second on the team, although he runs a route at only 56.5% of the teams that have relapsed since week 6 .

Freiermuth is a touchdown savant and red zone monster with five touchdowns in as many weeks. His match-up against the Baltimore Ravens also happens to be a great opportunity to put down a top-10 week. They have been batted for the third most yards and fourth most touchdowns by position this season.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings | 33% scheduled

There aren’t many great streaming options this week due to injuries, inconsistency, and poor matchups across the board. Conklin is one of the safer floor games, with: scored 6.0 or more Fantasy Points five times in the last six matches. Conklin has a decent target share of 14.4% and has walked a route on 63.7% of team dropbacks. He gets a division rival and the best match-up of the players on this list with the Detroit Lions next one. They are beaten for the second most fantasy points by tight ends.

Detroit Lions vs. TEs | 2021

Fantasy Points Allowed (Rank) Week 1 11.8 (17th) Week 2 14.2 (22nd) week 3 17.5 (26th) Week 4 1.6 (2nd) Week 5 4.5 (4th) week 6 10.5 (11th) week 7 9.6 (8th) week 8 15.1 (22nd) week 10 9.5 (12th) week 11 13.4 (17th) Week 12 25.9 (29th Pre-MNF)

CJ Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals | 18% scheduled

PFFs strength of scheme metric doesn’t foresee this week’s fight against the Los Angeles Chargers as an easy one for Uzomah, ranking it as the eighth toughest of the week. Uzomah hasn’t done much in recent weeks, failing to score double-digit fantasy points in every game since Week 8. But the Chargers can be exploited to a degree: No team has conceded more touchdowns to tight ends. They also rank 26th in explosive pass percentage and 30th in EPA per game against tight ends when targeted. There must be opportunities for big plays and possible touchdowns, the kind of high-quality touches that can help in a desolate position.

Defense/Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts D/ST | 59% scheduled

If the tight finishing position is weak, then defense/special teams options land on the other end of the spectrum. There are a handful of great options, starting with the Colts taking on the Texans this week. The Colts are the fifthhighest scoring defense and seventh in average fantasy points per game. They’re a good game almost every week, but even more so against a Texan offense that ranks 26th in interceptions and 31st in offensive scoring (touchdowns and field goals).

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST | 58% scheduled

The Eagles are just inside the top-12 in the position and can be considered a weekly starter. They have one of the best match ups this week, they take on a pathetic take New York Jets attack and a struggling quarterback in Zach Wilson. No team has thrown more interceptions, and they do rank 24th in sacks surrendered and 31st in allowable pressure. New York doesn’t score much either. This is a huge opportunity for the Eagles to put in a top-three D/ST performance.

Minnesota Vikings D/ST | 17% scheduled

Minnesota nears weekly startterritory as the 13th-highest scoring unity in the competition. I hardly ever refer to the special teams aspect of D/STs, but the Vikings are the only team to have two kickoff return touchdowns this season. They also get the pleasure of defending a terrible Lions team that ranks 31st in EPA per game, coming in as PFF’s second worst rated offence. This should be a cinch of a matchup for the Vikings.