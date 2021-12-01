Johanna Konta announces retirement from tennis

Former world No. 4, Johanna Konta, 30, has announced on social media that she is retiring from professional tennis.

“Grateful: This is probably the word I’ve used the most throughout my career, and it’s the word that ultimately explains it best,” she wrote.

“My playing career has come to an end and I am so incredibly grateful for the career it turned out to be. All the evidence pointed to me not ‘made it’ in this profession. But my happiness materialized in the people who came in has impacted my life and my existence in ways that transcended tennis I am so incredibly grateful for these people You know who you are.

“Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I have been able to live my dreams. I have become what I wanted and said as a child. How lucky I am to be myself. I am so grateful.”

The Briton was a four-time WTA champion, with her biggest title at the Miami Open in 2017, where she defeated Simona Halep, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki in the final three rounds.

Konta also won the trophies at Stanford 2016, Sydney 2017 and Nottingham 2021 – the latter her first title on home soil at a tournament where she had lost two previous finals. In addition, she was twice WTA 1000 runner-up, in Beijing 2016 and Rome 2019.

Konta was also a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist on three different surfaces – at the 2016 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon and Roland Garros 2019. She also reached the quarterfinals of the 2017 Australian Open, 2019 Wimbledon and the 2019 US Open. Her 2017 run on SW19 made Konta the first British woman to reach the last four of the championships since Virginia Wade in 1978.

She has scored 22 Top 10 wins over the course of her career, as well as the most lopsided defeat of Serena Williams’ career — a 6-1, 6-0 first-round win at San Jose 2018.

Throughout the ebb and flow of Konta’s career, she remained optimistic by consistently emphasizing a process-driven approach to tennis. Relying on her behind-the-scenes work, she was able to develop a big-hit game based on a formidable serve that could, at best, take the game out of her opponents’ hands.

Off the field, Konta was also known for her baking skills. In 2020 she appeared onThe Great Celebrity Bake Off TV show, a charity spin-off of “The Great British Bake Off.”

Konta also owned a couple of Dachshunds, Bono and Gizmo. Bono was memorably introduced to the press as a puppy at Birmingham 2019.

Konta made her professional debut in 2006 and won her first professional title in her fourth tournament, an ITF W10 event in Mostar in 2008. Born in Australia of Hungarian parents but living in the UK from the age of 14, Konta represented Australia until Her British citizenship was granted in 2012. In 2016, she joked that she was a “tri-citizen” and that she was “the female version of Jason Bourne.”

She started to show her potential in 2011, when she qualified for her first WTA main draw in Copenhagen and went all the way through Lucie Safarova in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 first-round loss – Konta’s first meeting with a Top 50 player. The following year, Copenhagen was also the site of her first WTA main draw and Top 50 win over Ksenia Pervak.

Johanna Konta achieved her first Grand Slam win over Timea Babos at the 2012 US Open. Photo by Getty Images

After acquiring British citizenship, Konta continued to achieve career milestones, including a Grand Slam wildcard debut at Wimbledon 2012, where she fell to Christina McHale in a 6-7(4), 6-2, 10-8 thriller, a Grand Slam win in the main draw over Timea Babos as a qualifier at the US Open 2012 and a first WTA quarterfinal in Guangzhou 2013.

But it was in 2015 that Konta’s career took off. She entered the grass track swing at number 147 in the world rankings. Just over two months later she broke the Top 100 and just over a month after that she broke the Top 50.

Her record of 30-8 between June and October of that year included runs in the quarter-finals in Birmingham, Eastbourne and Wuhan, as well as her debut in the fourth round of a major as a qualifier at the US Open. At Eastbourne, Konta scored her first Top 10 win over Ekaterina Makarova in the second round 6-2, 6-4, and immediately backed it up with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 defeat of Garbie Muguruza – a week before the Spaniard made her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. At the US Open, Konta repeated her second-round defeat of Muguruza 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-2 for her second Top 10 win.

Konta became a fixture at the top of the game over the next two years, cracking the Top 20 in June 2016, the Top 10 in October of that year, and the Top 5 in July 2017. However, a subsequent slump saw her fall back. in the world ranking. .50 by July 2018.

“I was in a pretty low spot at the end of 2017,” she says told the guard in 2019. “So it was a pretty big gap for me to climb out. While 2018 wasn’t a great result, it probably gave me the best gift I could have had, which is to start enjoying the sport again Without 2018 I wouldn’t have 2019.”

Unexpectedly, Konta’s resurgence in 2019 got off to a flying start on clay, a surface on which she had previously built a meager 7-15 record in the WTA main draws. With a much-improved drop shot, Konta reached the finals in Rabat and Rome before making her third and final Grand Slam semi-final at Roland Garros – a tournament where she had not won a main draw to date. Her renaissance would return her to number 11 in the world rankings in October.

Despite her home win at Nottingham, Konta’s final season was further marred by a series of injuries and illnesses. She retired against Kaja Juvan in the first round of the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury. Just as she appeared to be getting back into shape after Nottingham, she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon following close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, and then from the Tokyo Olympics after contracting Covid-19 herself.

A knee injury forced her to withdraw from Montral after reaching the third round, and she withdrew from the US Open with a thigh injury. Konta’s last game was a 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 loss to Karolina Muchova in the first round of Cincinnati.