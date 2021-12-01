Junior Hockey World Cup: Belgium and India’s revival sets the story for the quarter-final battle | Hockey News

BHUBANESWAR: When Belgium won their first Olympic medal, India was not yet playing at the Games. It was the seventh edition in 1920, home to Belgium in Antwerp, and only four teams took part in the hockey event. But that’s not the main thing.For the next 96 years, Belgium was absent from the international stages, including a painful ‘don’t qualify’ label from 1980 until the 2004 Olympics, when they decided to arrest the slide. But that’s another story for another day.Hockey at the Olympics saw a change of tsunami proportions since Belgium’s bronze in 1920. India first entered the Games in 1928 with its hockey team, turning the field into one-way gold in six consecutive editions. But India’s ‘golden’ crop in hockey also ended up in a barren place after 1980. However, that too is a different story.A century since 1920, Belgium has accomplished everything its master plan had begun sometime in the 1990s and gained momentum in the late 2000s. They are the reigning World and Olympic champions and have also been European champions. This week, they set out to achieve one silverware missing from their resume: the Junior World Cup (JWC).At the 2016 JWC in Lucknow, when a boisterous crowd bobbing in the Lucknow stands pushed the home side to their limits, Belgium returned home heartbroken as India captain Harjeet Singh, coach Harendra Singh and their boys in the aisles danced.In the next five years, times have changed more than anyone expected. The JWC kept getting delayed; Harjeet, once regarded as the next Sardar Singh, fell into obscurity; Harendra shifted from coaching juniors in India to senior women, then men and currently the US senior team. And in a disastrous note, the world saw a pandemic and in many ways is still reeling under the threat of newer mutations of the Coronavirus.One man who has survived this test of time is Jeroen Baart. The coach of the Belgian juniors in 2016 is still at the helm of their junior team.Baart faces a known foe in a known war zone, while his Belgian team will try to bury the demons of 2016 in the quarter-final clash against India on Wednesday at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.“Both countries have invested a lot in their hockey,” Baart told reporters before the game. “Looking at Belgium, how they’ve increased the budget and done things for the players, the next generation is a strong generation.“For India, Hockey India League (HIL) has been a huge boost to the sport in India. Unfortunately it hasn’t been there in recent years. Hopefully it can come back so it can help these guys perform better, for their climb to the top. Not only older players, but also players who are younger,” he added.Bart hit the nail on the head. India reaped the benefits of HIL, which started in 2013, in the form of the JWC triumph in 2016. That group of players, who played the five editions of HIL until 2017, helped build India and finally return after 41 years to the Olympic podium in Tokyo with a bronze medal.But the 2021 juniors were largely an unknown party to hockey fans until the tournament kicked off, which happened on a disappointing note for the hosts.The shocking loss to France shocked the team, whose reins were handed over to senior coach Graham Reid just before the JWC. They woke up in time to beat Canada and Poland and finished second in Pool B to reach the quarters.

(Photo credit: Hockey India Twitter)

A week after the tournament, players like Sanjay, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Uttam Singh have attracted attention with their skills. But coach Reid doesn’t want to read too much into that just yet, as the “real test” for the team will be later today.

“The real test comes tomorrow,” Reid said, speaking to reporters at Kalinga Stadium. “The team that can come out and play their natural game will be the winners.”

But it won’t be easy. The Under-21’s can go from classy to reckless and vice versa in a matter of minutes. The deficits of respectively 13-1 and 8-2 against Canada and Poland respectively were clearly present. But the wave of cards and suspensions against the Poles made the Indian players emerge as schoolboys in blue uniforms.

“That’s one of the hard things when you’re coaching someone who’s a little younger,” Reid said. “Patience doesn’t come naturally to young boys. Kids that age want things to happen. Staying patient, moving the ball and being disciplined, we try to teach them… But there’s a fine line between not disrupting their flow. ”

In the same breath, Reid also pointed to Belgium’s class and vulnerability.

“You see the DNA that comes out of their senior team, and the senior team is number 1 in the world… (But) you also saw a vulnerability, which the Malaysians exploited and we will try to do the same.”

Malaysia came close to disrupting the 2016 JWC runners-up, before holding them for a 1-1 draw. But the junior Red Lions still managed to finish at the top of Pool A, ahead of Malaysia on goal difference.

The vulnerability of the Belgians is further mentioned in the words of the well-known hockey journalist Jean Francois Jourdain.

“I’m not sure if they can be considered favorites against home field advantage India and probably the fact that there is no real star player in the (Belgian) team. They will have to do it (things) with collective effort,” said Jourdain , in conversation with TimesofIndia.com from Belgium.

“You don’t really have star players with the young Red Lions. They are promising players, but most are trying to get a place in the Belgian Honor (top flight) division.

(PTI photo)

“I wouldn’t put too much money on Belgium,” he added.

Apart from that, India cannot ignore the class of strikers like Thibeau Stockbroekx. However, he is the only player in the Belgian squad with senior team experience.

(Photo credit: Thibeau Stockbroekx Instagram)

“I think it’s going to be a great game… We’ve analyzed India’s game. They are really good on the counter. They play in their own stadium and have a lot of passion in their game,” said Thibeau. when contacted by TimesofIndia.com.

India’s battery of drag flickers, especially Sanjay and Araijeet Singh Hundal, have shown fine scoring form – forcing opponents to be wary of India’s penalty corners (PC). Belgium’s concerns are similar.

(ANI photo)

“We have faith in our goalkeepers and our PC defense team. We will do everything we can to stop them, but first of all we don’t want to give them PCs because I think it’s a weapon for them.” according to Stockbroekx.

But India will miss the playing skills of Maninder Singh, the star of the 2019 Youth Olympics, who has been banned from the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Bobby Singh Dhami has been included in the selection as a replacement.

The tournament remains officially closed to spectators. A handful of invited guests, school children and participating teams in the stands will cause some cheers. But it will be nothing compared to 2016, when the roar of the Lucknow crowd nearly shook Belgium’s legs.

“I don’t think anyone on our team, except the coach, has been here (in India) before. It’s a great stadium. None of us have played in a 16,000-capacity stadium,” said Stockbroekx, who has unfinished business. with India.

His older brother, Gregory, was a member of the 2016 team that lost to India in the final. His recurring pain echoes in the message he sent to Thibouis.

“India won’t win this time. Do everything you can to beat them,” Gregory said to his brother.

That, and the re-emergence of the two teams in world hockey, determines the story of this quarterfinal game.