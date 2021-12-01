‘Shanghai Aunt,’ 58, wins medal on table tennis worlds

Reuters

Ni Xilian, a 58-year-old ‘Shanghai Auntie’, set a record at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston. She won the bronze medal in the women’s doubles representing Luxembourg. It was the first Luxembourg team medal at this championship in history.

“I never thought that after more than three decades I could be on this stage again,” Ni said. “Now I have been written in the history of Luxembourg and not only on behalf of myself but all Chinese. I feel proud and honored about that.”

Ni was born in Shanghai in 1963 and joined China’s national table tennis team in 1979. In the 1983 World Table Tennis Championships, she won two gold medals for the women’s team and mixed doubles with partner Guo Yuehua, who represented China. At the 1985 World Table Tennis Championships in Goteborg, Sweden, she won a silver medal with partner Cao Yanhua in women’s doubles.

After retiring from the national table tennis team, she moved to Europe and settled in Luxembourg. From 1991 she represented Luxembourg attending the games.

Ni’s amazing achievements in table tennis are deeply imprinted in the minds of many Shanghainese. When she lost to Wang Yidi in the women’s singles on November 26, her fans cried on the spot. Three days later, along with 29-year-old Sarah De Nutte, Ni faced Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha in the women’s doubles semifinal.

Despite losing 0-3 to China’s best table tennis duo, they still won a historic medal for Luxembourg.

On the Luxembourg table tennis team, the other young players all call Ni ‘mama’, because when ‘mama’ is there, they can be confident. During the match, Ni continued to encourage De Nutte to take it easy.

“During the European Table Tennis Championships at the end of September, she did not dare to run ahead. I am still the No. 1 in singles and win entry to next year’s World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu,” Ni told the Xinmin Evening News. “But this time she stood out bravely and fought me to the end.”

“She’s the same age as my son, and I’ve seen her grow. Now I’m happy to see she’s likely to be my successor,” Ni added.

“Her peers work in companies and earn more than she does. But she, like me, devotes herself to her table tennis career with a love for this sport.”

Ni met more than 100 fans after the game and received their congratulations. Some young fans said that their parents also liked to watch Ni’s games when they were growing up.

“I heard your cheering during the match and was really moved,” Ni said.

Ni’s ties to table tennis started when she was 9. That year, she watched the Asian-African-Latin American Table Tennis Friendship Invitational Tournament on television and found table tennis interesting. Then she decided to join the school’s table tennis team.

She later spent seven years with the national table tennis team and left for Europe at the age of 23.

“I’m never afraid of competition, although there should be some younger players who play better than me. At that point I could have chosen to continue, but I felt that wouldn’t make much sense for my life. So I decided to leave.” she recalls in an interview.

In 30 years with the Luxembourg table tennis team, Ni has won the championship in a series of games, including the women’s singles at the European Table Tennis Championships.

In 2015, Ni defeated 27-year-old Japanese table tennis player Ai Fukuhara. Two years later, it took Ni 94 minutes to win the match against Japanese player Honoka Hashimoto, who set a record for the world’s longest table tennis match.

She attended this year’s Olympics in Tokyo and on November 14 she defeated Wang Yidi in a match at the World Table Tennis Slovenia Hub to take second place.

Ni has competed in the Olympics five times and when asked if she would compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024, she said, “Never say never!” with a big smile.

In general, the older Olympic athletes are mainly skill players in events such as equestrian, shooting or sailing. Age, injury or illness, and the will to fight are obstacles to events with high demands on physical strength.

For Ni, life is enjoying the happiness brought by playing table tennis when she is in good health. “It’s like the whole world is cheering for me, they say, we hope you can do a miracle. So as long as I get on the field I will do my best every minute.”