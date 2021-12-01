Browns offense has shrunk as playoff hopes dwindle – Cleveland Browns Blog

BEREA, Ohio — Despite another inept performance, the Cleveland Browns’ offense had one last chance to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Except anyone who had seen Browns’ offense Sunday night — or for that matter, the past two months — couldn’t have had much faith in a game-winning drive. Sure enough, Cleveland went a short four-and-out, with three Baker Mayfield omissions, followed by a pass to David Njoku well below the first down marker.

• How good is your coach at 4th-down calls?

• Mark Andrews inspires other diabetics

• Stefon Diggs embraces leadership role

• Browns’ foul is scratched

• Elijah Mitchell: From 6th-rounder to AD comp

• Broncos wrestling history for division leader

Again — and for the sixth time in seven games — the Browns failed to score more than 17 points, this time resulting in a 16-10 loss to Baltimore, officially pinning Cleveland’s playoff hopes to livelihood. .

Last year, Cleveland’s overwhelming offense reached the postseason, propelling the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002.

This season, the attack has completely flattened out.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Kevin Stefanski, who was named NFL’s Coach of the Year just a year ago, calling out plays for the Browns’ vaunted offense. “Not to score enough is always a combination of things – staying on the field third behind, trying to run the ball away effectively and getting into the red zone. … But we’re just not doing it well enough, and that starts with me.”

Stefanski said Monday that the Browns will spend the next week exploring themselves, trying to discover the remedies for what’s going on. But he also said the Browns will not take drastic action. Stefanski remains the play-caller. Mayfield remains the starting quarterback.

“There are a lot of different things we can do better,” Stefanski said. “If we look at it for a while and take it apart, the first thing we’re going to say is, ‘Okay, what are we good at? Can we do that more? How can we add nuance to that? How can we wrinkle it? “What are we not so good at and can we get better at that? Can we do that play type or whatever it is?”

“That’s exactly where this farewell week can be a deep dive into who we really are.”

The problem is that at such a late stage in the season it’s hard to imagine the attack being much different or much better than what it was.

Dating back to Week 5, Cleveland ranks 24th in offensive efficiency, 25th in offensive expected points added, 19th in yards per game, 24th in third-down conversion rate, and 26th first downs per game.

The Baker Mayfield and Browns offense have failed to score more than 17 points in six of their last seven games. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

In other words, the Browns inexplicably possess one of the NFL’s worst offenses, by almost any measure. And the sample size is not so small anymore.

“Just frustrating,” security guard Joel Bitonio said. “We understand that there are points to be scored. … It has been [like that for] a couple of weeks.”

The defense is beaten.

They pile up the box to stop the running and dare to throw the Browns. And Mayfield and his pass catchers have been unable to capitalize.

“We just need to make more plays,” said Mayfield, whose lone touchdown pass to Njoku on Sunday could have been undone as he appeared to be the first to bounce off the turf. “As simple as that sounds, it really is. There are plays that need to be made, and we need to make them.”

Stefanski keeps trying to call those plays. But facing those loaded boxes has sometimes gotten him away from what the Browns do best.

Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Stand »

• Depth maps for each team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index Rankings »

More NFL Coverage »

At halftime on Sunday, Pro Bowl dwindling Nick Chubb had just four carries, his least in a first half since 2019, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Combined, Chubb and Kareem Hunt finished with just 15 carries for just 36 yards, as the running game became a non-factor against the Ravens.

“In the end, we didn’t have enough chances to get our run game through for us,” Stefanski said. “When it didn’t come through, sometimes we turned to the pass game.”

Despite the various injuries to Mayfield and the line that have had their effect, it’s still hard to believe the offense has declined to this point since last season when it finished sixth in the league in efficiency.

With all 11 starters, plus every key backup, returning, this offense was poised to take another big step forward. Instead, it took some back.

Now a season that started with so much promise is slipping away.

With offensive issues, a goodbye day alone probably can’t be solved.