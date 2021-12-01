Sports
Collectors Eye: Cricket Taplin
Cricket Taplin has been a prominent figure on Miami’s art scene since she and her late husband Martin Taplin started collecting in the late 1980s. For nearly ten years, the Taplins and their close friend Martin Margulies co-owned the Margulies Taplin Gallery. In 1997, after the gallery closed, the Taplins purchased and began renovating the Sagamore Hotel in South Beach, Florida. The Sagamore was dubbed the art hotel by the media shortly after its reopening in 2001 and allowed Taplin to share her passion for collecting with the public. Stairwells, hallways and public areas, including the hotel’s marble-floored lobby, were lined with works Taplin had chosen from her private collection.
The Taplins added a unique element when Art Basel came to Miami Beach. Every year during art week, they held a famous brunch at their hotel, a coveted invitation that brought emerging artists, including Jen Stark, Carlos Betancourt and Robert Chambers, to the attention of the international art world. Olafur Eliasson, Roxy Paine, Will Ryman and Maria Martinez-Caas are among the artists in her collection, all of whom have exhibited at the Sagamore or participated in Cricket’s annual artist talks and interviews. Her art collection extends along the walls of the Sagamore and into the public sphere. Cricket has earned board positions with the Bass Museum, Arts for Learning, Locust Projects and is an honorary board member of the Museum of Contemporary Arts, North Miami.
The Art Newspaper: What was the first work you bought?
Cricket Taplin: James Valerio, Nature study (1988). The moment I saw this painting, I felt I could walk right into it. My intuition invited me to enter. It was a spontaneous decision and I went for it. When it was installed in my house, I knew it was the right choice, and I’ve been collecting art the same way ever since.
What was your most recent purchase?
Tom Esson, Talisman (bronze edition 1 of 6). My interest in spirituality immediately attracted me to this special image. A talisman is any object to which religious or magical powers are attributed, intended to protect, heal or harm persons for whom they were made. Talismans are often wearable objects that are worn on someone in various ways, but can also be permanently installed in architecture. I knew instinctively that this image spoke to me and would be a perfect addition to my collection.
If your house were on fire, what job would you save?
After my family the one I can run.
If money were no object, what would be your dream purchase?
I would like to own a work by Isamu Noguchi. I love his interplay of sensuality and organic movement in his sculpture. It’s quite erotic. I also like Alberto Giacomettis’ human figures because although the figures look delicate and sometimes lack limbs, they remain strong. In addition, Ugo Rondinones Moonrise Sculpture series [2005-06], because of the playfulness and the use of materials. I think they are nice.
What is the most surprising place where you have exhibited a work?
In the sand behind the Sagamore Hotel in Miami. In 2007, we invited Spencer Tunick to one of his famous nude shoots. He photographed 800 naked volunteers in the hotel’s pool, beach and balconies. In 2008 Olaf Breuning created his Sand Sphinx, a 150-ton abstracted sphinx-like sand sculpture of a reclining woman. We also had Will Ryman and his Rose on 65th Street installation in 2011.
Which artists, dead or alive, would you invite to your dream dinner?
Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, Isaac Julien, Marcel Duchamp and Roy Lichtenstein.
If they all come for dinner I think I can convince them to give me a discount [laughs]okay, not really. But the exchange of ideas with these disparate artists, all of whom are intrinsically pushing the boundaries of what art can be, would make for a very entertaining evening.
What’s the best collecting advice you’ve received?
Buy what you love.
What did you miss most during the lockdown?
Conviviality with my friends and the freedom to go everywhere and do what I want.
Have you bought an NFT?
New! Back in the days. I don’t know enough about it yet to make a decision.
