Michigan Wolverines Jump in College Football Playoff Rankings

Michigan has risen to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, just days after taking the Big Ten East Division title with a win over rival Ohio State.

Georgia remains number 1 in the CFP rankings, Alabama is number 3 and Cincinnati number 4. Ohio State (10-2), which was number 2 last week, fell to number 7. Michigan State (10-2), which is Penn State defeated in the regular season finale, is number 11 under Mel Tucker, who was Tuesday named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

This is the highest-ever CFP ranking for Michigan, which started the season without a rank after a dismal 2-4 season. The Wolverinesare11-1 after beating Ohio State, 42-27, last Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan, which was ranked No. 5 last week, secured a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday against the Western Division winner Iowa, No. 13 in the CFP standings.

Gary Barta, chairman of the CFP’s selection committee, said Tuesday evening that the Wolverines continued to impress the committee. He selected edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had three sacks in the win over Ohio State and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and the running back of Hassan Haskins who had five hasty touchdowns to bring his tally to 18 this season.

The committee has been referring to Michigan as a complete team for three or four weeks as we watched the team, Barta said on a conference call. I’m just thinking about what the defense could do. Hutchinson, but not just him, but he had an incredible performance. They were able to put pressure on the Ohio States offense and really contained an incredibly explosive offense both in passing and running. And on the other hand, for Haskins to do what he did, and they were able to run the ball in rather difficult conditions

I’d tell you the committee wasn’t surprised at the way Michigan played. Maybe, like everyone else, a little surprised at the way the score ended, but just a complete team. That’s the way the committee has been thinking about Michigan for a while, and they showed it in a championship setting. This was definitely a playoff game and in that kind of environment Michigan showed they could find a way to win and win convincingly against a great team from Ohio State.

It is the Wolverines’ first appearance in the Big Ten title game. The program has not won a Big Ten championship since 2004. A win would likely move Michigan to a national semifinal.

The final ranking will be announced on Sunday at noon. Barta said the committee will watch the conference’s championship games together on Saturday.

It was an emotional win over Ohio State, which had won the rivalry eight times in a row and dominated the last two decades in the series. Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker said after practice Tuesday night that the players quickly flipped the switch after the win to focus on Iowa, which ranks 13th among the nations (315.7 yards average) and ninth in scoring. defense (17.2 points).

Simply the best day of our lives last weekend, Schoonmaker said. We came back Monday and we all said the job was not done. That was the general message with everyone, and you felt it too, that hunger to keep going.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that he will continue to let his team take the playoff game approach.

That mentality of, we play, we win this game and then go through to the semi-finals well,” Harbaugh said.

The stakes for Michigan could not be specified.

