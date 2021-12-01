Johanna Konta, 30, announces retirement from tennis: I have to fulfill my dreams





Johanna Konta has announced that she will retire from tennis at the age of 30 and says she has fulfilled her childhood dreams on the court. In a statement on social media, Konta did not elaborate on why she had chosen to retire, but the news comes after two years of injuries and a bout of coronavirus, which forced her to miss Wimbledon and the Olympics, as well as issues with palpitations. The former UK No. 1 said: My playing career has come to an end and I am so incredibly grateful for the career it has become. All the evidence pointed to me not making it in this profession. But my happiness materialized in the people who came into my life and influenced my existence in ways that transcended tennis. I am so very grateful to these people. You know who you are. Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I have been able to make my dreams come true. I had to become what I wanted and said as a child. How lucky I am to consider myself. How grateful I am. Konta, who rose to number 4 in the world rankings after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017, recently revealed that palpitations had come and gone over the course of a number of years. I have palpitations, sometimes my heartbeat speeds up for no reason, I feel a little dizzy, Konta told Tennis Actu TV. The first time this happened was in Birmingham in 2017, the second was in Beijing in 2018, the third was three months ago when I was doing my clay block training block at my home in London. I wouldn’t say there is a huge common denominator, there have been stressful situations and stress free situations. Konta, who moved to the UK from Australia with her Hungarian parents at the age of 14, is hanging on to her racquet after achieving things no British female player has in over 30 years. She has won four WTA titles and reached the semifinals of three different Grand Slams, including that dream run at Wimbledon, which ended at Center Court at the hands of Venus Williams. She enjoyed a strong 2019, reaching the quarterfinals of three consecutive slams, but has since struggled with tendonitis in her knee and other health issues, dropping out of the world’s top 100 this year. US Open winner Emma Raducanu has since taken over the mantle of Britain’s number 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/johanna-konta-retires-age-b1967582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos