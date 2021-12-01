PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Strong start pushes Luverne past Marshall | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — The Marshall girls’ hockey team opened the Big South Conference game on Tuesday to come back after a 3-1 loss to Minnehaha United over the weekend. Meanwhile, their opponent, Luverne, looked to be holding onto his hot start on offense after scoring 42 goals in the first five games of the season. With a strong attack, the Cardinals did just that, taking a 9-3 win at the Red Baron Arena and Expo. Marshall coach Cassi Weiss said they had an unusual start and just couldn’t recover. “That’s not our game, that’s not how we play from head to toe, that’s just not us. It’s really disappointing that we ended up like this for a period and a half.” said Weiss. “We started to pick it up towards the end of the second and then moved on to the third, but if you leave seven goals in a period and a half you can’t really get yourself out of that, that’s really hard and we could just fill that gap no more sealing.” Luverne had a quick start, scoring just 19 seconds into the opening period to take a 1-0 lead. Marshall would get a power play opportunity a few minutes later, but couldn’t capitalize, and the two teams switched back and forth play for almost the rest of the frame, until Luverne found the back of the net with 54 seconds left in the period. to push the lead to 2-0. However, the Cardinals weren’t done there with scoring another goal with just half a second left to take a 3-0 lead in the second period. Luverne kept up his momentum in the second frame, scoring a goal with 12:44 to go before adding another score with 11:27 to make it 5-0. However, the Cardinals weren’t done with two goals with 9:55 and 8:10 respectively to go to take their lead to 7-0. But Marshall wasn’t going to go down without a fight as Kendal Beernaert found the back of the net on Shelby Ormberg’s assist with 4:39 left in the frame to get MHS on the board before Leah Schaefer scored a short-handed goal on Olivia Penske’s assist just 17 seconds later to narrow the deficit to 7-2. Luverne had an answer though, scoring 1:54 left in the second to take an 8-2 lead after two periods. The Cardinals then added another goal with 7:04 left in the third period before Marshall got a goal from Tessa Gannott with 2:23 left to make it to the 9-3 final. Luverne defeated Marshall 43-17 in the game. Belle Deutz made 21 saves while Paige Christianson had 13 saves. Next one Marshall (2-3-1) will be on the road opposite New Ulm at 7pm on Thursday ‘We have to get better’ said Weiss. “We can’t sit on our heels, we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone and we have to play our game no matter who we play against.” Luverne 9, Marshall 3 Luverne 3 5 1 – 9 Marshall 0 2 1 – 3 SCORING SUMMARY First period Luverne: Behr, 0:19 (Boll, Bork). Luverne: From Batavia, 16:04 (without assistance). Luverne: Bork, 16:59 (Behr, Van Batavia). Sanctions Luverne: 15:25 (tripping, 2 min). Second period Luverne: Behr, 4:16 (Bork). Luverne: Connell, 5:33 (Apel, McClure). Luverne: Connell, 7:05 (Nelson). Luverne: From Batavia, 8:50 (Bork). Marshal: Beernaert, 12:21 (Ormberg). Marshall: Schaefer, 12:38 (Penske) (Short-handed). Luverne: Edstrom, 15:06 (Van Batavia, Bork). Sanctions Marshall: Ormberg, 15:29 (Roughing, 2 min). Marshall: Ormberg, 4:33 (Tripping, 2 min). Third period Luverne: Bork, 9:56 (From Batavia). Marshall: Gannott, 2:30 PM (unassisted). Sanctions Luverne: 10:16 (hold, 2 min). Luverne: Nelson, 1:15 (tripping, 2 min). Marshall: Schaefer, 0:15 (Tripping, 2 min). SOG: Luverne 43; marshall 17. Preserves: Luverne 14; Deutz 21, Christianson 13. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

