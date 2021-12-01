AFC East Report: Dolphins Continue to Rise, Win Their Fourth Consecutive

The 12th week of the NFL regular season is in the books. That means it’s now time for a new edition of the AFC East Report and for a look back at what happened in the New England Patriots division during the weekend when all four teams celebrated victories: the Buffalo Bills returned to their winning ways on Thanksgiving; the Miami Dolphins continue to rise by taking their fourth straight win; the New York Jets celebrate their third win this year.

Let’s dive right in.

1. New England Patriots (8-4)

Week 12: 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans, in Foxborough MA

To view highlights of the game, click here.

2. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Week 12: 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans LA

Despite a brief reversal after their outburst loss to the Indianapolis Colts the Sunday before, the Bills prime time game on Thanksgiving was a success. The team of head coach Sean McDermotts won convincingly from an overmatched opponent.

Buffalo started the match. in a perfect way. After forcing a short kick-off return followed by a quick three-and-out, quarterback Josh Allen and the attack went on a 10-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox.

The Bills continued to control the game heading into the second quarter, with the defense forcing a fourth stop to set up a field goal. Buffalo had more chances to extend their lead before halftime, but Allen threw two interceptions to hold the lead at 10-0 en route to the break.

However, the opening drive of the third quarter saw Buffalo reach the scoreboard again: Allen and his company drove 75 yards in 11 plays to get up 17-0 on a 5-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. After another three-and-out by the defense, the Bills scored their second touchdown from the half 24-yard link between Allen and Knox.

While New Orleans finally got on the scoreboard in the early fourth quarter, it was too little, too late. Buffalo eventually added another touchdown, a 23-yard catch-and-run by Matt Breida to finalize the score at 31-6; Jordan Poyer then added an interception to end a strong defensive effort in style.

The win was precious to the Bills, who lost star cornerback TreDavious White to a torn ACL, but it helped them keep up with the Patriots in the race for first place in the AFC East. The upcoming Monday night meeting of the two teams will be a big one.

To view highlights of the game, click here.

3. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

Week 12: 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, in Miami Gardens FL

Hosting former quarterback Cam Newton and the Panthers from the Patriots, the Dolphins continued to show why they are currently among the hottest teams in the league. They won their fourth game in a row in a convincing manner, they are now 5-7 and still alive in the playoff race, especially considering they are in for a favorable schedule.

Their first big game against the Panthers came on special teams: Duke Riley blocked a run that was recovered by Justin Coleman and returned two yards for a touchdown. Trailing 7-0, Carolina fought back with a score of her own. However, two consecutive Cam Newton interceptions, one by Jevon Holland and the other by Xavien Howard, allowed Miami to regain the lead in the second quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa joined Jaylen Waddle from 9 yards to put their team at 14-7. After defensive three-and-out, that lead rose to 14 points: Myles Gaskin caught a direct snap and invented the end zone from 3 yards for Miamis third touchdown of the first half.

The Dolphins had the chance to extend their lead before half-time by driving into kicker Jason Sanders’ goal area late in the second quarter. However, a bad snap was rectified by Carolina and returned in their own field goal. The Panthers scored a 41-yard field goal as time went on and the teams went into the locker rooms with Miami for 21-10 instead of possibly 24-7.

However, the Dolphins still kept control of the game. After forcing a punt to open the second half, they went on a huge run of 13 plays that spanned 80 yards and was capped by the second score of the day by Myles Gaskins.

Another run of 10 plays later, one that covered just 19 yards, the Dolphins led 30-10 thanks to a 46 yards field goal. At that point, Cam Newton had already been benched in favor of PJ Walker; the Panthers starting quarterback had completed only 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards and a couple of interceptions.

Walker, however, found no further success against a miserly defense of the dolphins. He was even sacked twice and threw an interception to Nik Needham on his first possession. The Dolphins converted the pick into another field goal to win with a final score of 33-10.

To view highlights of the game, click here.

4. New York Jets (3-8)

Week 12: 21-14 victory over the Houston Texans, in Houston, TX

After losing five of their last six games, the Jets finally returned to the win column in Week 12. Their 21-14 road win over the Texans may not have always been pretty, but it still helped the team improve to 3-8 of the season.

New York opened the game on defense and with the first takeaway: John Franklin-Myers intercepted a Tyrod Taylor pass to mount the Jets attack on Houston territory. Seeing the return of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the unit drove deep into the Texan red zone, but a sack at 3rd-and-goal from the 4-yard line forced New York to settle for a 31-yard Matt Ammendola field goal .

After a three-and-out, Wilson had another tough run, getting fired at 2nd-and-8 before interception on the ensuing third-down game. The Texans turn the takeaway into a touchdown; they then added another after a three-and-out by Jets.

Even though New York’s offense continued to struggle, the defense kept the team in the game: The unit forced a three-and-out of its own to set up a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with an Austin Walter touchdown run from 2 yards out plus a two-run successful try. A 14-11 deficit at halftime, the Jets were still in the game and found their rhythm.

New York opened the third quarter with another touchdown drive, which was capped by Wilson with a 4-yard scoring run. The Jets had a chance to extend their 18-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Ammendola sent a 42m field goal to the left. Fortunately for the team, the defense continued to dominate, forcing another three-and-out and a failed 55-yard field goal try.

The Jets then bled out of the clock for more than six minutes on a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal. At 21-14, the defense yielded another tie: the unit stopped a fourth-down attempt to effectively end the game.

To view highlights of the game, click here.