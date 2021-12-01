Team India staying in two hotels, players safety priority for us: Cricket South Africa Chief at NDTV

There are concerns about India’s tour of South Africa amid the detection of a new Covid variant called Omicron. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Cricket South Africa (CSA) chairman Lawson Naidoo said the board is in constant contact with the BCCI and appreciates the measures taken by the Indian government, labeling travel restrictions by other countries as an overreaction. Naidoo added that only 2,000 spectators will be allowed into the stadium each match during the series after checking that they have been vaccinated. He also provided details about the bio-safe environment bubble and CSA’s contingency plan, should things get out of hand at any point.

Excerpts below:

The BCCI president said yesterday that the tour will continue despite the new Covid variant. Have you had formal or informal communication from BCCI?

We are in regular contact with the BCCI and keep them informed of developments in South Africa.

If most countries have issued travel restrictions, what would you say to the BCCI?

The WHO organization has made it clear that travel restrictions are an exaggerated response to the identification of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus. Travel restrictions have not been shown to be effective in curbing the spread of the virus. In our view, the Government of India has taken appropriate measures to reduce the spread of the virus by travelers entering India.

Did BCCI ask for any special requirements for the tour?

The BCCI did not request any special requirements – the tour would always be organized according to strict Covid-19 protocols that were observed.

Would the tour schedule remain the same or would it be limited to a few cities for now?

The tour schedule is based on the fact that the first two Test matches will be played in Johannesburg and Centurion (with players staying in the same hotels for these games). The third Test and all white ball games are played in Cape Town and Paarl (with the players again staying in the same hotels for both sets of games). This planning has been done on the basis that the BSE “bubble” will only be moved once, from Gauteng to Cape Town.

Speaking to NDTV, the South African doctor who first discovered the variant revealed that it’s not as dangerous as hyped and there’s very little chance of one ending up in hospital. Will that be a big factor?

Studies into the variant continue and more will become known in the coming weeks, but for now, the severity of the strain appears to be lower than previous variants. Our scientists are world leaders in this field.

What about the safety and precautions and the steps South Africa’s government has taken to ensure the tour runs smoothly?

As mentioned above, these steps have been taken from the start of the tour planning – the safety of all players, match officials and team management is a priority for us.

What about the biosafe bubble and the isolation period for the players?

Both teams will be in a bio-secure environment during the tour. South Africa has already hosted Sri Lanka and Pakistan this year, so we have experience providing safe environments.

Would the fans be allowed to enter the stadium? Would they be required to have the vaccination or RT-PCR done?

Under current regulations, a maximum of 2,000 spectators will be allowed into stadiums – they will have to prove their vaccination status.

Finally, if a situation arises in the middle of the series where the tour could not continue, what sort of arrangements are there for Indian players to fly back if there are restrictions?

The Indian team flies in and out of South Africa on a chartered aircraft, so no additional measures are needed.