Johanna Konta: Former British number 1 retires from tennis after battle with knee injury | tennis news

Johanna Konta quits tennis

Johanna Konta, former British number 1, has retired from tennis.

The 30-year-old has struggled with a persistent knee problem in recent years and dropped to 113 in the rankings.

Konta made the announcement on social media with a post titled “Grateful”.

A statement on her Twitter profile read: “This is probably the word I’ve come to expect most during my career, and it’s the word that explains it best at the end.

“My playing career has come to an end and I am so incredibly grateful for the career it has become.

“All the evidence pointed out that I didn’t ‘make it’ in this profession. However, my happiness was reflected in the people who came into my life and influenced my existence in ways that transcended tennis.

“I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are.

“Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I was able to live my dreams. I had to become what I wanted and said as a child.

“I can consider myself extremely lucky. I am so grateful.”

Konta’s best appearance at Wimbledon came in 2017 when she reached the semi-finals

Born in Australia to Hungarian parents, Konta moved to Europe to pursue her tennis career as a teenager, settling in with her family in Eastbourne and becoming a British citizen in 2012.

Konta’s rise to the top of the game began when she took the UK’s No. 1 spot, which she would hold for nearly six years.

The following year, she reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open and then climbed into the top 10.

Her best season was arguably in 2017, when she became the first British player since Virginia Wade to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon, won the biggest of her four career titles at the Miami Open and peaked at fourth in the world rankings.

Konta dropped from the rankings in 2018, but revived again the following year, achieving another Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open, as well as quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association, said: “On behalf of the LTA and everyone involved in British Tennis, I would like to express my appreciation to Johanna for her immensely distinguished career.

Reaching the semi-finals of three slams and spending more time as the UK number one than any other woman since the start of the WTA ranking shows the level of her performance. We wish her the best in the future and hope she will continue to play a part in British tennis in the years to come.”

Johanna Konta pictured earlier this year with the Viking Open trophy

Iain Bates, LTA Head of Women’s Tennis, said: “Johanna is a huge inspiration to so many in British tennis and everyone at the LTA and involved in the sport is immensely proud of what she has achieved.

“It has been a great privilege for me personally to watch her evolve into the player she has become. She leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, determination and professionalism that will be passed on through the current and next group of players.”

Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong added: “What Johanna has achieved on the pitch has been incredible, but her professional aptitude is what sets her apart.

“She was a Billie Jean King Cup player who represented her country, she put it all there, led by example and who can forget her 2019 marathon performance in our first home tires in more than a quarter of a century. More than anything she is also a kind and caring person, and we wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”

Konta represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Konta is soon to be married to fiancé Jackson Wade and has made no secret of her desire to start a family, something she didn’t want to do outside of her career.

She is retiring as the best British female player of the last 30 years and someone widely acclaimed for their professionalism and application.

Rumors were mounting that Konta would not start the 2022 season and after she ended her year in August due to a groin injury, she was not seen at her training base at the National Tennis Centre.

Her last game was a three-set loss to Karolina Muchova at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.