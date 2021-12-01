WOMEN HOCKEY: Bulldogs drop one rank to number 7 after Nutmeg Classic





The Yale women’s hockey team defeats Sacred Heart but loses to rival Quinnipiac in the Nutmeg Classic.

Spencer King



12:10 a.m., 01 Dec. 2021 Contributing reporter





muscosportsphotos.com This weekend, the Yale women’s hockey team headed to Storrs for the Nutmeg Classic, the annual meeting of the four Division I women’s hockey teams in Connecticut. the no. 6 Bulldogs (931, 521 ECAC) split over the weekend after falling to rival No. 4 Quinnipiac University (1512, 710 ECAC) and Sacred Heart University (871, 621 NEWHA). The University of Connecticut this weekend hosted the three other squads Yale, Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart for the 17th edition of the tournament, which allowed the Bulldogs to play both of their games on neutral ice at the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs. Before the game, the Bulldogs expected a tough matchup after stumbling against the Bobcats earlier this season. We actually fell short and outplayed Quinnipiac in our first match-up, so our preparation for this game was very similar. That said, this game will clearly be a good test for us as we look to the second half of the season, said 23-year-old Emma Seitz. In the first game of the tournament on Friday night, the Bulldogs lost a heartthrob to Quinnipiac. Expectations were high for the Elis as they led 20 at the end of the first period after goals from Elle Hartje 24 and Seitz defeated Bobcats goalkeeper Logan Angers. Despite a score from Quinnipiac in the second, the Blues and Whites appeared to be in control going into the third period with 21 still. With 38 seconds left and their goalkeeper pulled, Quinnipiac equalized before scoring three minutes into extra time. The defeat ended the Bulldogs’ undefeated run of seven games and saw them drop to No. 7 nationally. We came out strong in the first period and faltered a bit in the second and third, said Charlotte Welch 23. Overall we came up just short. However, we are optimistic that we can learn from this game and hopefully continue our uphill trajectory into the new year. The Bulldogs quickly recovered on Saturday, beating Sacred Heart 41. The Bulldogs laced the Sacred Heart net all night, finishing the game with a whopping 64 shots on target. The game also saw Seitz, a junior defender, score her ninth goal of the season. Although the Elis recorded their second loss to the Bobcats this winter, the team has high hopes for the second half of the season in 2022. We like the tight competition in our division because the bigger the game, the bigger we play, frontline goalkeeper Gianna Meloni 22 wrote to the news. The Bulldogs return to action on December 8 against the Boston University Terriers at Ingalls Rink.

