I have to fulfill my dreams: Johanna Konta stops playing tennis at the age of 30 | Johanna Konta





Former UK No. 1 Johanna Konta has announced that she will retire from professional tennis with immediate effect. Konta, 30, is the most successful British women’s player of the past two decades. She reached the top spot in her career of No. 4 in 2017, making three grand slam semifinals and winning the prestigious Miami Open in 2017. Earlier this year, she won her fourth career WTA title in Nottingham. Grateful, this is probably the word I’ve used the most throughout my career, and it’s the word that ultimately explains it best. My playing career has come to an end and I am so incredibly grateful for the career it has become, Konta wrote in a statement. Konta was born in Sydney, Australia to Hungarian parents before moving to Britain at age 14. A late bloomer, she had spent much of her earlier career outside the top 100, working her way through the lower echelons of professional tennis on the ITF circuit. . Her fortunes changed after she set up a training base in Gijn, Spain in 2015, working with Spanish coaches Esteban Carril and Jos-Manuel Garca. Konta broke into the top 100 for the first time at the age of 24 after reaching the fourth round of the US Open in 2015. Once there, she stayed at the top of the game for six years, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open in 2016, Wimbledon in 2017 and the French Open in 2019. She defeated numerous top players including Simona Halep, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova. In recent years, Konta has struggled with a knee injury that requires constant treatment and she has limited her playing time to her current ranking of 113. Off the field, Konta recently became engaged to her boyfriend, Jackson Wade, and she has spoken of her intentions to start a family the next part of her life. All the evidence pointed to me not making it in this profession, she said. But my happiness materialized in the people who came into my life and influenced my existence in ways that transcended tennis. I am so incredibly grateful for these people that you know who you are. Thanks to my resilience and the guidance of others, I have been able to make my dreams come true.

