NHL sends memo to teams amid mounting COVID-19 cases





The NHL officially has a COVID-19 problem. Again. In light of rising positive test rates in the league, with two teams now this month alone having postponed their upcoming games, the NHL sent a memo to all 32 teams Monday night with a list of new measures that will hopefully help stop the spread. These new measures include the cancellation of all upcoming team-approved holiday parties, as well as all charity events, autographs and public speaking engagements that players or staff may be required to participate in. The league also urged its players in the memo to limit exposure to large groups of people during the holidays. After monitoring the infection numbers in the coming days, the NHL has announced that it will meet by December 15 to determine whether these newly introduced measures will be maintained. With two additional players and an additional staffer added to the league’s COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, the NHL must act quickly to curb a steadily growing outbreak that is sweeping its locker rooms across the continent. Not to mention that the league’s participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is now also in jeopardy, as game postponements only condense the schedule more than it is and make it much more unlikely for the NHL to deliberately pausing the season for three weeks in February. The NHL has until January 10 to decide whether or not to send its players abroad. And with the number of cases increasing by the day, that deadline is looming bigger than ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehockeynews.com/news/nhl-sends-memo-to-teams-amid-rising-covid-19-cases

