Shohei Ohtani-related phrases share the Japanese buzzword of the year award





In the same way that baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani made headlines in the United States this year, a phrase referring to his two-way playing style shared this year’s top Japanese buzzword award with his nickname, “Sho-Time,” the award organizer said Wednesday. Shohei Ohtani (Getty / Kyodo) Ohtani became the hottest subject in the US major leagues this year due to his historic success all season as both a star hitter and pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels. “Sho-Time” shared top honors with “Real nitoryu”, describing how his team used its unique talents in 2021. The Japanese expression “nitoryu” describes a samurai fighting with two swords at once, and now describes two-way baseball players like Ohtani. However, this season, the Angels let Ohtani bat and pitch in the same games for the first time, making him not just a two-way player batting in some games and pitching in others, but the real deal, doing both in the same game. A unanimous roster as the American League’s most valuable player, Ohtani hit 46 home runs, stole 26 bases, scored 103 runs and drove in 100, while also being the top starting pitcher on his team. On the mound, Ohtani set a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts, while striking out 156, even moving to the outfield to keep his bat in the lineup after he finished pitching in a contest. The top 10 also featured words related to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, including “Sugimurising,” the go-to move of gold boccia medalist Hidetaka Sugimura, and “Baron Von Ripper-off,” which the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach was ridiculed. “Gender equality” and “Generation Z,” referring to people born between the latter half of the 1990s and the 2000s, also made the list, as did two phrases related to the coronavirus pandemic, “Human Flow” and “Silent Dining.” .” Buzzwords of 2021 will be unveiled in Tokyo on December 1, 2021. (kyodo) Related Coverage: Baseball: Shohei Ohtani wins Edgar Martinez positional award at DH Baseball: Ohtani Makes 2021 All-MLB Teams as Batter and Pitcher Baseball player Shohei Ohtani rejects highest Japanese government award

