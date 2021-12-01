Sarah Franklin Wins First Team All-Big Ten Honors





EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State volleyball outside hitter Sarah Franklin has been named first-team All-Big Ten, as announced on Wednesday by the league office. The first team designation comes after a standout second season for Franklin in which she led the team in points (459), points per set (4.50), kills (404), and kills per set (3.96). Franklin finished second on the team in digs (229) and third in blocks (59). Her 4.50 points per set ranked fifth in the Big Ten, while Franklin’s 404 kills finished sixth among her conference counterparts. During Michigan State’s 20 conference games, Franklin improved her performance by an average of 4.66 points per set and 4.11 kills per set. Franklin’s feat of 25 kills helped the Spartans to a five-set victory over then number 7-ranked Purdue on October 20. Franklin scored four kills in the fifth set, including the game winner. Against Penn State on Nov. 6, Franklin set a new career high with 27 deaths. Franklin becomes the 31st first-team All-Big Ten roster in program history and is Michigan State’s first since Alyssa Garvelink and Autumn Bailey each earned the honor in 2017. Next to Franklin, senior middle blocker Rebecka Poljan was recognized as a sportsmanship honoree of the state of Michigan. Poljan is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and two-time Academic All-Big Ten member. As a senior, Poljan finished the season with 125 kills and 45 blocks. 2021 Big Ten Volleyball Postseason Honours Player of the Year: Stephanie Samedy, RS-Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Rodriguez, Fr., L/DS, Nebraska

Setter of the year: Sydney Hilley, Grad., Wisconsin

Freshman of the year: Julia Orzo, OH, Wisconsin

Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Dave Shondell, Purdue FIRST TEAM ALL BIG TEN* Megan Cooney, Grad., OH/OPP, Illinois

Rainelle Jones, Sr., MB, Maryland

Jess Mruzik, So., OH, Michigan

Sarah Franklin , So., OH, Michigan State CC McGraw, Senior, L/DS, Minnesota

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, RS-Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Madi Kubik, Jr., OH, Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez, Fr., L/DS, Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Sr., MB, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwest

Mac Podraza, Jr., S, Ohio State

RYLEE RADER, So., MB, Ohio State

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Sr., RS, Penn State

Hayley Bush, RS-Sr., S, Purdue

Grace Cleveland, Senior, OH, Purdue

Caitlyn Newton, RS-Sr., OH, Purdue

SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin SECOND TEAM ALL BIG TEN Courtney Buzzerio, Sr., RS, Iowa

Jenna Wenaas, So., OH, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska

Emily Londot, So., OPP, Ohio State

Jenna Hampton, Sr., L/DS, Penn State

Jena Otec, RS-Sr., L/DS, Purdue

Lauren Barnes, Grad., L/DS, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin ENTIRE FIRST TEAM Milan Gomillion, L/DS, Maryland

Jacque Boney, MB, Michigan

Lindsay Krause, OH, Nebraska

LEXI RODRIGUEZ, L/DS, Nebraska

ARICA DAVIS, MB, Ohio State

Raven Colvin, MB, Purdue

JULIA ORZO, OH, Wisconsin SPORTSMANSHIP EARLIER Jessica Nunge, Jr., OH/RS, Illinois

Kaley Rammelsberg, Jr., MB, Indiana

Bailey Ortega, So., S, Iowa

Maddie Naumann, Sr., DS, Maryland

Hannah Grant, RS-So., L/DS, Michigan

Rebecka Poljan , Sr., MB, Michigan State Airi Miyabe, RS-Sr., OH, Minnesota

Kayla Caffey, Sr., MB, Nebraska

Natalie Chizzo, So., OH, Northwest

Hannah Gruensfelder, Sr., L/DS, Ohio State

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick, So., OH, Penn State

Marissa Hornung, Sr., DS, Purdue

Shealyn McNamara, Sr., MB, Rutgers

Grace Loberg, Sr., OH, Wisconsin ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections

* – additional member named to team due to tie vote

