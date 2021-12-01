Manchester United Owners Buy UAE T20 Cricket League Franchise





The owners of Manchester United will take their first steps in cricket after acquiring one of the franchises in the new UAE T20 league. The six-team competition, known as Premier League T20, is scheduled for February and March 2022. READ MORE Organizers have confirmed that one of the teams has been bought by Lancer Capital, whose chairman is Avram Glazer, the co-chairman of Manchester United and owner of NFL franchise Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I am very excited to be part of the UAE T20 at its inception, said Glazer. UAE T20 promises to be a world class event that will change the growth of cricket in the Emirates. Last month, it was announced that Reliance Industries, the owners of the Indian Premier League’s most successful side, Mumbai Indians, had acquired the rights to another team from the UAE leagues. That would be the company’s first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricketing business into the global franchise-based cricket leagues. For their part, the Glazer family had tried to invest in the IPL. The most lucrative T20 league in the world will expand from eight to ten teams next season. The Glazers were involved in the bidding process for the two new franchises, but were unsuccessful. Instead, their first involvement in cricket will come in the UAE, in a competition to be played next year at the Dubai International Stadium, possibly overlapping with the dates of the Pakistan Super League. I am very pleased to welcome Mr Glazer to the UAE T20 family, said Khalid Al Zarooni, ECB Vice-President and President of the Premier League T20. Having a partner who has invested in sports real estate with a long-term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 Leagues business model and its value proposition to its stakeholders, and an ode to the UAE as the preferred destination for global sports events . The tournament will be the first franchise competition owned by the ECB and will kick off during a season of short-format cricket in the UAE. The season started with the rescheduled IPL taking place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. That was followed with just a day’s break – by the T20 World Cup. The Abu Dhabi T10 is currently underway at the capital’s Zayed Cricket Stadium, with the final set set to take place on December 4. There are also plans for a new 90-ball format in Sharjah in May and June, known as the Ninety-90 Bash. Having recently hosted some of the most exciting games in the IPL and T20 World Cup, we have witnessed the growing interest in the shorter format, said Khalaf Bukhatir, the chief executive of Sharjah Stadium. With the Ninety-90 Bash, we look forward to keeping the momentum going and giving cricket fans in the UAE what they want. Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Clubs VALUATION OF TOP SPORTS CLUBS: 1. Dallas Cowboys (NFL), estimated by Forbes to be $5.7 billion by 2021. USA TODAY Sports Updated: December 1, 2021, 12:38 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2021/12/01/manchester-united-owners-buy-uae-t20-cricket-league-franchise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos