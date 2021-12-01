College Football Playoff Ranking Winners, Losers: Brian Kelly Leaving Notre Dame Could Be Expensive for Irishmen

The penultimate College Football Playoff Ranking was announced Tuesday, five days before the actual four-team field is set after Championship Saturday. Michigan jumped to No. 2 after its big win over Ohio State, while Oklahoma State slipped into the top five after losing Oklahoma for the second time of the season. Georgia, of course, checked in to the #1 spot while SEC Championship Game foe Alabama remained at #3.

So who were the winners and losers of the penultimate edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings? Let’s split them up.

Winner: Oklahoma State

It may not look like it, but the Cowboys decide their own destiny. A win over No. 9 Baylor — whatever it looks like — based on Saturday’s results, will be enough to beat Cincinnati and anyone else to get into the top four.

Gary Barta, chair of the CFP’s selection committee, said on the broadcast that the committee found it difficult to separate Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. If the Pokes lead the Bears for the second time this year and take their second straight top-14 win to close out the season in the process, that would be more than enough to beat a Bearcats team that has a date. 21st Houston in the AAC Championship Game.

Even if Georgia loses and only one spot is available for Oklahoma State and Cincinnati, Mike Gundy’s crew would get the wink. The combination of a tougher conference championship game and a great closing argument for a team that has flown under the radar all season would get the job done. Plus, does the commission? Real do you want a group of five team in the play-off? New.

As if abruptly losing its coach wasn’t enough, Notre Dame was dealt a brutal punch when he was pounced by the state of Oklahoma. Now Kelly’s former team faces Cincinnati’s loss to each other and a Cowboys team that has a shot at a top-10 win in the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend.

Notre Dame can’t make a closing argument because it won’t play this weekend, while the two biggest threats do. In addition, committee chair Gary Barta elaborated on how Kelly’s absence might play a role in looking at the Irish from the outside.

“This week it didn’t apply because the matches had taken place and were judged based on those matches,” he said. “Once the Championship matches are over…the protocol does include the option for the committee to consider that a player or coach is unavailable. Should that affect the outcome of a match, that may be considered. moment, we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.”

Sorry, Notre Dame. It’s not going to happen.

Do you need more college football in your life? Listen below and subscribe to the Cover 3 podcast where we provide instant analysis for the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

Winner: Michigan

There has been some debate as to whether Michigan deserved the #2 spot over Alabama since the Crimson Tide struggled against a disappointing Auburn team on Saturday. The Wolverines came out on top, putting them in a position to move to the No. 1 spot if Georgia falters. Of course, that would shift the debate between the Wolverines and the Crimson Tide to the top seed.

Does that number 1 ranking matter? Of course. Cincinnati, Notre Dame or Oklahoma State are the likely options at number 4, all of which are better matchups than other teams in the fray — especially if Alabama is causing the turmoil in the SEC Championship Game.

Michigan deservedly earned heaps of respect after its 42-27 win over the Buckeyes, and should be a lock for the No. 2 seed with a chance at No. 1 if chaos ensues.

Loser: Baylor

What happens when there’s total chaos, like Alabama beats Georgia, Iowa beats Michigan and Houston beats Cincinnati? A two-loss Big 12 champion Baylor could, in theory, have a case if enough traffic cleared up for him. It’s impossible for that much traffic to give the ninth-ranked Bears a chance.

Ohio State and Notre Dame are not playing, Georgia is likely regardless of the outcome of the SEC Championship Game, and even in the hypothetical chaos scenario described above, the committee would have to weigh Cincinnati at one loss with a head-to-head win over the Fighting Irish. That’s too many landmines.

Baylor doesn’t get enough respect to make the top four even though he beats Oklahoma State 100-0.