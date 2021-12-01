IPL 2022 Retention: Why Did Rajasthan Royals Release Stokes and Archer? RR’s Director of Cricket Sangakkara explains | Cricket

One of the biggest surprises, rather shocks, of the entire IPL 2022 retention process was the exclusion of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes from the list of retained players. Two of the game’s biggest superstars, both English regulars if fit, were expected to be the first names on the Rajasthan Royals list, but that was not the case and RR director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara explained Why.

Speaking in a video uploaded to the franchise’s official Twitter handle, Sangakkara first praised Stokes and Archer and then revealed the reasoning behind their astonishing decision.

It’s extremely difficult. They are currently two of the best players in the world. Ben Stokes is the best all-rounder I’ve seen in a long time. [He’s] an absolute match winner and he showed that for Rajasthan Royals. Absolutely brilliant as a team man, brilliant in a leadership role. He just brings his great energy to the field. We had to take into account the number of possible retentions. Player availability, in terms of how much of the tournament a player is available for. So it is with Jofra. We made every effort to determine the nature of the injury, the recovery period. There has been no phenomenon like Jofra Archer in any form of cricket, especially T20 cricket. And I know that the players themselves understand our reasoning, even if they may be disappointed. I’m sure they are, just like us as a franchise. All these dynamics come into play,” explains Sangakkara.

After a brief study of their stats over the past two years, RR’s move to release them into the auction is starting to make sense. Ben Stokes played 8 games in 2020, scoring 285 and scoring just 2 wickets. In the 2021 edition, he played just one before suffering a finger injury. On the other hand, Archer took 14 wickets in 14 matches during IPL 2020 but did not appear in a single game in the 2020 edition due to a lengthy injury layoff.