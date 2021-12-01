Sports
The last time with… Filip Krajinovic | ATP tour
During the 2021 season, Filip Krajinovic took his 100th tour-level victory in Indian Wells and reached his fourth ATP Tour final in Hamburg. Outside of court, the Serb has stories to tell, from his encounter with his idol Pete Sampras to his struggles in the kitchen.
In the latest installment of our hit series, Krajinovic reveals the last time…
I missed a flight?
I canceled a flight at the last minute in June because Novak [Djokovic] called me to tell me he was going to do something to celebrate his win at Roland Garros. I was supposed to go to Montenegro and then I just canceled at the last minute and went to see him. I’m always last minute but to miss a flight I don’t think I did.
I lost something important?
I’ve lost my wallet. However, I’m pretty good at that too. I don’t think I’ve ever lost anything very important. I have lost the keys to my car, but they can be easily replaced. So far, so good.
I paid money to rent a court or buy tennis balls?
I paid before coming to Wimbledon [this year]. There is one tennis club in Serbia and I was a bit surprised when they told me ‘Hey man, you have to pay’. It was €15 an hour and I paid for four hours. I needed four hours and was with my coach.
Being famous helped me?
It helped me a lot. Back in Serbia people follow tennis a lot because of Novak. The rest of us are in second division, but they’re still following. I always try to say I’m a tennis player. When I need a reservation, I always try to have my tennis racket next to me. I hope they know who I am. Serbia is a very small country, so we all know each other.
I have strung a tennis racket?
I’ve never done that in my life. I don’t think I can. I need time to learn it a bit, but I really don’t feel like it! It takes at least 25 minutes. I’ve also never seen the whole racket finish.
I cooked for myself or for others?
No, I’m really bad! All I do is make tea, I don’t go to the kitchen at all, I’m really bad at that. However, I can make the coffee with a machine, you push the button and magic. When I play the tournaments, I always eat at the restaurants. Even when I’m at home, I like to go to the restaurant. I love steak and spaghetti, European and Italian food. My kitchen, if you go to my apartment, is brand new.
I met a childhood idol?
My idol when I was young was Pete Sampras, and 10 years ago I had the opportunity to go to his house. My sponsor was IMG and he was in touch with IMG because he needed someone to hit with him so they told me to go to his house and hit for a few days. I was really happy to meet him. I was young and it was fun. I was too scared to ask for advice, I was in shock. At that time, my English wasn’t very good, so I didn’t want to have that many conversations.
I went to a concert?
More than a year ago, when everything was still normal. I went to see a Serbian star, a big star. He is about 70 years old, he is the most famous singer in Serbia. I went there and it was great, there were about 20,000 people there. I had a great time. He plays pop music. I am really in love with music, I like to listen to it all the time.
I attended a live sporting event other than tennis?
I watch a lot of football in Serbia. I watch Red Star [Belgrade], and I also watch the NBA when I’m in America. I like watching Nikola Jokic, the most valuable player. For me football is the most important sport, I like to go to the stadium to cheer on my team. The audience is amazing, unbelievable, one of the best in the world.
I made my debut at a Tour event?
I played the tournament for the first time in Madrid this year. I had never played in Madrid before, but every other tournament I’ve played.
