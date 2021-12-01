Penn State Travels to Boston College for Big Ten/ACC Challenge





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State women’s basketball team will be back on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday to defeat Boston College in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network. The Lady Lions, led by head coach Caroline Kieger , are 4-3 this season after going 1-2 on the Gulf Coast Showcase, including an 80-75 win over St. John’s. TO FOLLOW OPENING TIP Penn State meets Boston College in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Thursday.

Between the programs, the teams will meet for the fourth time.

Penn State is 5-9 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, taking on the Eagles for the third time in the challenge.

The Lady Lions suffered an 81-74 setback against Kent State on the final day of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Makenna Marisa led four in double figures with 23 points. Shay Hagans added a season-high 15 points, while It’s Beverley had 14 and Anna Camden contributed 10.

led four in double figures with 23 points. added a season-high 15 points, while had 14 and contributed 10. Marisa has scored a minimum of 11 points in all seven games this season, including five 20-point games and a 30-point performance against Delaware State.

Penn State is 18th in the country, with an average of 80.7 points per game.

Makenna Marisa ranks fifth in the country, leading the Big Ten, averaging 22.4 points per game.

ranks fifth in the country, leading the Big Ten, averaging 22.4 points per game. She also leads the conference in total points (157) and field goals scored (58).

Ali Brigham ranks fifth in the Big Ten in field goals (57.6) and third in blocks per game (1.43). SCOUTING THE EAGLES Boston College is in its fourth season led by head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

In 2019-20, Bernabei-McNamee led the Eagles to a 20-12 record and was named ACC Coach of the Year.

The Eagles are 5-1 this season.

Boston College is coming off a 77-65 win over Albany last Sunday.

Makayla Dickens led the team with 21 points from the bench. Taylor Soule contributed 17 points and Ally VanTimmerman 15 points.

Boston College averages 74.2 points per game, led by Soule’s 19.0 points per game. Dickens averages 11.2.

The Eagles allow 60.5 points per game. AGAINST BOSTON COLLEGE Penn State will meet Boston College for the fourth time in the program’s history.

The Lady Lions have a 2-1 record against the Eagles.

In the final game, Penn State won 60-56 on November 30, 2016.

Teniya Page led the Lady Lions by 24 points, including the lead free throw with 21 seconds left. BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE HISTORY Penn State is 5-9 all-time in Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups.

The Lady Lions fell 82-72 in Syracuse in 2020.

Penn State’s last Big Ten/ACC Challenge win came in 2019, a 78-73 win over Pittsburgh.

Penn State is 1-1 against Boston College, including a 60-56 road win in 2016.

The blue and white has played Boston College, Florida State and Syracuse in two Big Ten/ACC Challenge games each.

Penn State has taken two victories over ranked teams in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge: No. 10 Duke in 2007 (86-84) and No. 14 North Carolina in 2011 (103-84). B1G EEA Junior Makenna Marisa was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on November 22.

was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on November 22. It was Marisa’s first career Big Ten weekly honor.

She recorded a triple-double in Penn State’s 120-51 win over Delaware State on November 16 and followed on November 21 with a 29-point performance and eight assists in Clemson.

Marisa scored 30 points, on 12-of-16 shooting, 11 assists and 10 steals against the Hornets. Her points, assists and steals were all career highlights.

Marisa’s triple-double was Penn State’s first since Suzie McConnell on January 3, 1988 (22 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists in a 74-63 win against Western Kentucky).

Marisa’s triple-double is the 25th Points-Assists-Steals triple-double and 20th 30-point triple-double in NCAA Division I history.

It is also the third 30-point triple-double and the second Points-Assists-Steals triple-double in Big Ten history.

Marisa played Penn State’s 79th 30-point game and became the first Lady Lion to have double-digit assists in a game since Dara Taylor (10 vs. Minnesota, 2014).

Marisa has scored at least 11 points in all seven games this season and has 20+ points in five games. LADY LIONS RANK AMONG NATIONAL LEADERS Penn State’s numbers are among the best in the country and Big Ten early in the season.

The Lady Lions are ranked 18th in the country with an average of 80.7 points per game.

Penn State is ranked 28th in the nation and fourth in the conference, with an average of 17.4 assists per game. The Lady Lions have provided at least 20 assists in three games this season.

Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten in field goals of three points per game (8.3).

PSU is fourth in the Big Ten in steals per game (10.7).

Makenna Marisa ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring (22.4 ppg), ranking fifth in the country. She also runs the conference and is fourth in total points (157).

ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring (22.4 ppg), ranking fifth in the country. She also runs the conference and is fourth in total points (157). Marisa also ranks fifth in the Big Ten in assists per game (5.4), 33rd in the nation and fourth in total assists (38), ranking 19th in the country. She is also fifth in the conference with an average of 2.7 three-pointers per game. MULTIPLE CONTRIBUTIONS Penn State has five players averaging at least seven points this season, led by Marisa’s average of 22.4.

Ali Brigham is averaging 12.3 points per game and reached the 20 points vs. LIU (20) and Rider (23), while It’s Beverley scores 9.9 points per game, including a 20 point effort vs. rider.

is averaging 12.3 points per game and reached the 20 points vs. LIU (20) and Rider (23), while scores 9.9 points per game, including a 20 point effort vs. rider. Anna Camden is an average of 7.7 points per game and Shay Hagans scores 7.1 points per game.

is an average of 7.7 points per game and scores 7.1 points per game. Penn State has also balanced its minutes with nine players averaging at least 11.5 minutes per game. BRIGHAM Dominates the paint Sophomore ahead Ali Brigham made a big impression in her first match as Lady Lion, vs. LIU, after George Washington’s switch, scored 20 points and scored nine rebounds and three blocks. She followed that up with a 23-point performance against Rider, shooting 11-of-13 from the floor.

made a big impression in her first match as Lady Lion, vs. LIU, after George Washington’s switch, scored 20 points and scored nine rebounds and three blocks. She followed that up with a 23-point performance against Rider, shooting 11-of-13 from the floor. Brigham became the first Lady Lion to score 20+ points in the first two games of a season since Brianna Banks in 2015.

She collected her first career double-double against St. John’s with 19 points, 8-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds.

She had 10 points against No. 13 Iowa State.

In seven games, Brigham is fifth in field goals scored (57.6), 10th in field goals scored (38) and third in blocks per game (1.4). RECORDING SETTING NIGHT VS. DELAWARE CONDITION Penn State set multiple records and milestones in its Delaware State game.

The Lady Lions set a record for most points in a game with 120, better than the previous record of 118, set three times, the last against Morgan State in 1993.

The 120 points are the third highest of any Big Ten team.

Penn State tied the program record for field goals scored with 50, a 50 draw vs. Morgan State in 1993.

The 50 field goals equals the third most in Big Ten history.

The Lady Lions set a program record of 37 assists, which also matched Maryland’s 2017 Big Ten record (vs. Loyola (Md.)).

Penn State’s 25 steals are the most in a game at the Bryce Jordan Center and are ranked eighth by any Big Ten team.

The Lady Lions reached the 100 point mark for the 50th time in the program’s history and had five players in double digits ( Makenna Marisa 30, It’s Beverley 17, This is Sabel 17, Anna Camden 14, Shay Hagans 12).

30, 17, 17, 14, 12). The Lady Lions scored 56 points in the first half and 64 in the second.

Penn State finished the game with 56.2 percent and was above 50 percent in every quarter. NON-CONFERENCE LEI Penn State opened its 11-game non-conference slate against LIU.

The Lady Lions’ first three games were played at the Bryce Jordan Center against LIU (11/9), Rider (11/11), and Delaware State (11/16).

The Penn State non-con was held in Clemson on Sunday, Nov. 21. The Tigers reached the 2021 WNIT second round.

The Lady Lions then traveled to the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. Penn State opened the tournament against St. John’s on November 26.

On November 27, Penn State faced the state of Iowa in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Iowa State was a 2021 NCAA Tournament team.

The Lady Lions took on Kent State on the final day of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Penn State will meet at Boston College on Thursday, December 2 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The non-conference program will conclude with home games against Youngstown State (12/12) and Towson (12/22) and a road game in Duquesne (18/12). POWER OF THE BIG TEN The AP Poll lists five Big Ten teams: No. 6 Indiana, No. 8 Maryland, No. 9 Iowa, No. 12 Michigan and No. 18 Ohio State. Purdu is one of the teams getting votes.

Penn State opens Big Ten play in Indiana on December 6.

The Lady Lions faced 10 ranked opponents in 2020-21, most of the Big Ten schools, taking a 69-67 win over No. 15 Ohio State on February 24, 2021. NEXT ONE Penn State opens Big Ten play at number 6 Indiana on Monday, December 6. Tipoff is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. in Assembly Hall on the Big Ten Network.

