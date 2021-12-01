Michael Vaughan should have talked about racism in cricket years ago

On Saturday morning, the BBC aired an interview with former England captain Michael Vaughan about accusations of racism, which he has repeatedly denied, made against him by his former team-mate Azeem Rafiq. If it was a very uncomfortable experience for Vaughan, who has been dropped from the Test Match Special team handling the upcoming Ashes, he was at the very least optimistic. How we get out of this situation is key, argued Vaughan in reference to the Yorkshire scandal uncovered by Rafiq. I am convinced that education, honest conversations, people who admit that things have been said and raise their hands.

On the most serious charge against him of telling four Asian players, including Rafiq, that there were too many of you in 2009, Vaughan did not raise his hand. Rafiq’s version of events has been supported by two of the other players, Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan; Ajmal Shahzad says he didn’t hear it and praised the support he had from senior Yorkshire players at the time. Vaughan repeated that he couldn’t remember the comment. He rejected Rafiq’s suggestion that he might have forgotten he said it because he didn’t quite understand the undertone. Still, he told interviewer Dan Walker that he wanted to apologize to Rafiq. I’m sorry for the pain he went through.

It was a heavy watch. As with many English cricket fans coming of age in the summer of 2005, Vaughan was my sporting hero. Still, in many ways. We worked together at the Telegraaf. I occasionally ghosted his column. He was unfailingly kind, generous with his time, a damningly insightful analyst of cricket. The point of all this is that for all the triumphalism in some quarters at Vaughan’s demise on social media, none of this feels even remotely pleasant or cathartic.

But perhaps Vaughan’s greatest gift in his life after retirement was his ability to play the game. no cricket; the game of media cycles and bought takes, the ability to get just the right kind of turnout out of the right kind of people. On Twitter, he created a sort of clubbable, dude-in-the-pub character who would declare the vino oclock and share spiky banter with Australian and Indian fans. Most importantly, what Vaughan understood was the essential disposableness of opinion in the digital age. People wanted them; he supplied them; they responded. Tomorrow the game starts again.

And so the curious timing of his interview, nearly a year after Vaughan first learned about Rafiq’s allegations, bore more than three weeks after his self-excused Telegraph column bore all the hallmarks of reputation-laundering. Vaughan apologized for some of his more objectionable older tweets, including one suggesting that Moeen Ali should spend his time between Test matches by asking Muslims if they are terrorists. But it also felt like an attempt to move on, rebuild his reputation, launch the comeback. Society is a different place, he claimed. We all know that things were wrong then, and now things are right and things are getting better.

A banner against racism hangs outside the Headingley site in Yorkshire. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty



It would be easy to see why Vaughan could essentially view his fate as a coincidence of timing. In 1995, Henry Blofeld was commenting on TMS when he noted a balcony overlooking the ground where people could watch for free. The Jewish grandstand, he called it. Four years ago, in 2017, Geoffrey Boycott told the public at a business dinner in Edgbaston that he had to blacken my face if he wanted to receive a knighthood. Both apologized and continued to work. Who could really be surprised that when Vaughan was first made aware of the allegations, he asked the investigative panel for guarantees of confidentiality and then withdrew? But now let’s have some candid and honest conversations.

In recent weeks, the Vaughan case has become something of a celebrity on the right, who have neatly incorporated the BBC decision into their ongoing debate over the culture of cancellation. A show trial, a writer in the Spectator called Walker’s interview. This is a fiction you can maintain if, like many commentators on the right, you are fat and vindictive. Neither does Vaughan. We’ve said too much, she said, they said, Vaughan told the BBC. And I think we need to get rid of accusations of conversations many years ago. Here’s a bigger picture. As for the central charge, however, he denies even the slightest uncertainty or ambiguity about his version of events.

And so what people call cancellation culture is really just the sheer inability to involve someone in power on serious issues until the last possible moment. We needed Vaughan to talk about this stuff Rafiq and racism in Yorkshire cricket years ago, instead of waiting for him to be in the crosshairs. If the BBC had taken Blofeld’s anti-Semitic slur more seriously in 1995, or taken into account the domestic violence boycott conviction before rehiring him in 2005, or taken a stand in 2017, we might not be here now.

Ashley Giles, the England men’s cricket director, has spoken about the importance of second chances. Every day of crickets’ silence was an opportunity. Go back through history and there were opportunities to teach, to forgive, to have the difficult conversations that are now considered so crucial. Instead, the most powerful people in cricket simply clung to their omerta like a blanket, continuing to cash the checks and solidifying their position, until nothing short of a biblical torrent of shame and anger could arouse them. – Guard