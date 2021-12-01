EU demands China ‘provide verifiable evidence’ Peng Shuai safe after sexual assault allegation





The European Union is calling on Beijing to show evidence of tennis star Peng Shuai’s wellbeing and join groups around the world who have been concerned about her fate since she alleged she was sexually assaulted by a top former Chinese official. Most important points: Ms Peng claimed on social media that she was attacked by the former Deputy Prime Minister of China

Ms Peng claimed on social media that she was attacked by the former Deputy Prime Minister of China Her post was deleted within minutes and she no longer appeared in public

Her post was deleted within minutes and she no longer appeared in public She has since resurfaced in media appearances, but many continue to worry about her well-being “The EU joins the growing international demand, including from sports professionals, for assurances that they are free and not under threat,” the EU’s foreign service said in a statement. “The EU asks the Chinese government to provide verifiable evidence of the safety, well-being and whereabouts of Peng Shuai.” The bloc also urged Chinese authorities to conduct a “full, fair and transparent investigation into its allegations of sexual assault”. Many are concerned about Peng Shuai, who accused a high-ranking official of assault. ( AP: Mark Schiefelbein, file ) The whereabouts of Ms Peng, a former world number one in doubles, became a matter of concern when she disappeared on Nov. 2 after posting a message on social media alleging that China’s former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her. The tennis player’s post was deleted within minutes and she no longer appeared in public. The World Asks ‘Where’s Peng Shuai?’ But Chinese Tennis Fans Don’t Even Know She’s Missing Even China’s biggest tennis fans have not heard about the alleged disappearance of Peng Shuai, which is causing unrest among international tennis players and human rights groups. read more In mid-November, she reappeared in Beijing and held a video chat with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. But the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said this did not address or alleviate concerns about her health and safety, and the EU agreed. “Her recent public return does not allay concerns about her security and freedom,” said an EU spokesperson. A telephone number at the Chinese embassy in Brussels was not answered on Tuesday (local time). Neither Mr Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on Ms Peng’s allegations, although Beijing has told foreign governments not to interfere in her affairs. What a tennis star’s ‘disappearance’ tells us about China The ‘disappearance’ of Peng Shuai tells us so much about the Chinese Communist Party and its Achilles heel. read more The topic has been blocked for direct discussion on the internet of China. Ms. Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared from view in recent years after criticizing party figures or cracking down on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns. “The EU strongly opposes the practice of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention and calls on China to comply with its human rights obligations under national and international law,” the EU said. Reuters/AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-01/eu-wants-proof-of-tennis-star-peng-shuai-safety-in-china/100663846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos