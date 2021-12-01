Quadri Aruna sets another African record





Table tennis superstar Quadri Aruna has set another record. This comes just days after his historic feat in Houston, Texas, United States where he emerged as the continent's first player to reach the quarterfinals in the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. The latest record for Aruna comes on the heels of the latest ITTF ranking released Tuesday, where the Nigerian rose to 13th position; the highest ever achieved by an African player. The Nigerian was 17th in the world before the tournament in Houston, but Aruna won four steps higher in the rankings and became 13th in the ITTF ranking as the first by an African. As the biggest mover in the top 20 players in the world, Aruna has continued to raise the bar for other African players to match with his superlative in major leagues. He has already earned a place in the top 20 players invited to the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTTF) Cup final, which is scheduled for December 4-7 in Singapore. An excited Aruna said it meant more work for him after the rankings were released. I'm so excited to improve my world rankings, and this means I have to work hard to stay on top of the world. This is another task that I have to face in my career, and I will not fail to give my best as I look forward to the WTTF Cup final taking place in Singapore this weekend. For the president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, Aruna's latest achievement would certainly motivate other emerging players to work harder. We are so excited that Aruna set two African records within a week as the first to reach the quarterfinals of the World Championships and as the first African to rank 13th in the world. This means for us as a federation that we have to find another Aruna who can surpass what he has done. Our focus will remain the cadet and junior and we will make sure that we organize tournaments and expose them to international competitions. I also have to commend Aruna for his behavior on and off the table as he has shown to be a good ambassador for the sport and we hope to complement this achievement by making sure we dig up more Arunas, Tikon said.

