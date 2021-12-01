Cleveland Browns GM expects ‘best football’ from Baker Mayfield after a week





BEREA, Ohio — General manager Andrew Berry reiterated on Wednesday that Baker Mayfield will remain the Cleveland Browns starter and that he expects the quarterback to “play his best football” after the week of retirement. “Baker’s our quarterback,” Berry said. “He’s healthy enough to win games for us. When he’s ready to go, he’ll be our starter.” Mayfield has struggled with various injuries at times this season, including a torn labrum to his non-throwing left shoulder since Week 2. He is 26th in QBR with a score of 37.9, far below where he finished in 2020 (66 ,5).

1 Related The Browns (6-6) have scored more than 17 runs only once since October 10. Coach Kevin Stefanski said after a 16-10 loss to AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens that he would not consider a quarterback change. “We all know Baker is incredibly tough physically,” Berry said. “He’s had pieces where he’s played well.” Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall roster in 2018, is under contract through the 2022 season after his fifth-year option was picked up by the team during the off-season. However, Mayfield is also eligible for extension. Berry declined to discuss Mayfield’s contract status, but said any evaluation would not be based solely on his performance this season. Last year, Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years, while also finishing in the top 10 in QBR. “With Baker, you’re trying to take a big picture from a long-term perspective,” Berry said. “With each player it is about the body of work over several years. We have seen Baker play good football here and play good football this season.” “There will be plenty of time to think about how we are going to build the roster next year. At the moment we are focused on doing everything in our power to maximize this current season.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32762512/cleveland-browns-gm-expecting-best-football-baker-mayfield-bye-week

