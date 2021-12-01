CIAC High School Soccer Quarterfinal Playoff Results 2021





No. 8 Greenwich at No. 1 Fairfield Prep

Follow @PetePaguaga @jeffjacobs123 Final: Fairfield Prep 21, Greenwich 14 Prep takes TO with 4 seconds to go Prep to 4th place Prep leads Greenwich 21-14 Prep vets called for pass interference on 3rd and 21. And then Prep engages in unsportsmanlike behavior leaving Greenwich 1st trailing with 5:34 over Prep leads Greenwich 21-14 Greenwich forces Prep to flip it on downs. Greenwich takes over at own 33 with 7:03 to go. Greenwich’s last 3 checkers lost 3 fumbles. Prep turned that into 14 points and a 7 point lead Preps Ryan OConnell deploys him from 3 meters away Prep 21, Greenwich 14 with 1:15 to go in 3Q Greenwich rumbles on third straight and Prep recovers for third straight #cthsfb Connor Smith 23-yard run, Fairfield Prep tie at 14. Four more minutes into the third quarter. Greenwich forces punt and on the first play on his new drive, Greenwich rumbles again and Prep recovers Greenwichs Wilson walks along the sidelines. That’s good to see Greenwich rumbles and Prep recovers with 7:59 to go in 3Q Greenwich QB Jack Wilson runs down first, slides and gets hit. He was on the lawn for a while. He gets up and walks away. Holden Brown in the game at QB for Greenwich Rest Greenwich 14, Fairfield Prep 7 Greenwich re-takes the lead as Jack Wilson hits James Wailgum for a 35 yard TD with 29 seconds left in the half #cthsfb Greenwich 14, Fairfield Prep 7 End of Q1: Fairfield Prep 7, Greenwich 7 Ryan O’Connell 1 yard run, Fairfield Prep 7, Greenwich 7 with 2:29 left in the first quarter. Prep misses a field goal, but defense gets the ball back, Jesuit ball close to midfield Prep FG attempt hits the uprights and Greenwich takes over with 9:10 left in 1Q Thomas Foster breaks off 86-yard run on first play of scrimmage. Greenwich, 7-0. Greenwich gets the ball to start

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/gametimect/article/CIAC-high-school-football-quarterfinals-2021-16662898.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos