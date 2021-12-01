Djokovic trades tennis racket for skis in Tyrol





INNSBRUCK / STARNBERG, November 30, 2021 After an exciting group stage in the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals with a win over Austria and a loss to Germany, Team Serbia Group F finished in second place, leaving Innsbruck to play their quarterfinal against Kazakhstan in Madrid on Wednesday. Novak Djokovic was very enthusiastic about his stay in Tyrol, especially about the beautiful nature and the accommodation in the Interalpen Tyrol Hotel, located on the Seefeld High Plateau. I grew up in the Serbian mountains and I like to spend time in nature and the mountains. Besides tennis, skiing is one of my great passions”, revealed the 34-year-old. To Djokovic’s surprise, the world’s number 1 received special gifts from the Tyrol Tourist Board and SPURart, an Austrian sports brand that makes custom skis and snowboards. The gifts included a pair of skis with a tennis racket on them and a week-long skiing holiday including ski pass in the Innsbruck region for him and his family. Djokovic was also offered the opportunity to spend a day skiing with former Olympic champion Benjamin Raich. “That’s something I definitely won’t pass up. I had a little chat with him yesterday and we’ll sort that out, hopefully when I’m in the area.” Djokovic said from today. #Djokovi got a present in Innsbuck after his game. Appropriate, considering he grew up on a mountain and loves to ski. pic.twitter.com/4eRtFnp1H1 At Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) Nov 26, 2021 In the German words: “Here we go and now we have a lot of fun (Let’s go and now we have a lot of fun”), Djokovic immediately tried his new skis in the press center of the Olympia World Innsbruck. However, he will have to wait a little longer before he can really test them on the slopes, although the snow conditions are ideal at the moment. Serbia is still on the hunt for a second Davis Cup crown after 2010.

