Alastair Cook signs 2-year contract extension with Essex County Cricket Club





Essex County Cricket Club has announced that lead-off hitter Alastair Cook has signed a two-year contract extension and will remain with the club until the end of the 2023 season. The 36-year-old is widely known as one of the best hitters the game has ever played. During his international career, he made 161 Test appearances for England, scoring 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35. The Academy graduate holds several international records, including England’s highest Test run scorer (12,472), England’s most accomplished Test captain (59) and most England Test centuries (33). Since his retirement from international cricket, Cook has been instrumental in Essex’s success, contributing with significant runs helping to secure the 2019 County Championship title, the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy and the Division title Two 2021. On signing his contract extension, Cook said: “I have really enjoyed my cricket here in Essex since my international retirement. We are very fortunate to have a fantastic dressing room and great coaching staff, brilliantly led by Anthony McGrath, and I am looking forward to it.” Looking forward to what will hopefully be a few more successful years.” Essex Head Coach Anthony McGrath commented: “It is great news that Cooky has committed his future to the club. Alastair is still one of the best hitters in the world and he is so important to us both on and off the field He has the ability to take the game away from the opponents in both red ball and white ball cricket, which is something every head coach on their team wants.” “He is also a great role model for the younger guys coming through and has a wealth of knowledge that all the players in our dressing room, including the senior pros, draw on from time to time,” he added. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

