EU joins calls for safety for tennis star Peng Shuai

The European Union has called on China to provide 'verifiable evidence' of tennis player Peng Shuai's safety after it accused a senior government official of sexual assault.

China has again come under pressure to confirm the health and safety of tennis player Peng Shuai, with the European Union calling on the nation to provide proper proof of its well-being and freedom.

Peng’s true whereabouts and safety have been called into question after the three-time Olympian disappeared from public life shortly after. accuse a senior Communist Party official of sexual assault.

Concerns for her safety only grew when Chinese authorities released an email from Peng to the WTA, allegedly assuring them of her safety.

This evidence was met with skepticism from sports figures around the world, with China under constant pressure to demonstrate greater transparency through an investigation into its claims and substantial evidence of its safety.

The WTA has already raised the prospect of no more tournaments in China as its security cannot be properly verified, with the EU’s calls only adding to the pressure on the Chinese government.

The EU has said it would like to see “verifiable evidence” of Peng’s security in the country.

Peng’s public appearances have been extremely limited since she made her allegations against the official, with a heavily criticized video call between herself and Olympic officials in late November being her only real public appearance.

An EU spokesperson said releasing the video call was not sufficient evidence that she was being treated appropriately.

Her recent public return does not alleviate concerns for her safety and freedom,” they said.

The EU’s statement is one of the strongest yet from an international body, with China continuing to press for more details about its well-being.

The EU joins the growing international demand, including from sports professionals, for guarantees that it is free and not under threat, the EU said in a statement.

In this spirit, the EU is asking the Chinese government to provide verifiable evidence of the safety, well-being and whereabouts of Peng Shuais.

“The EU urges the Chinese authorities to conduct a full, fair and transparent investigation into its allegations of sexual assault.”

IOC official’s ‘shameful’ Peng Shuai interview turned down

Dick Pound, a long-serving member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been mobbed by viewers for an interview with CNN about the fate of Chinese tennis star Peng.

Peng spoke to IOC President Thomas Bach via video call in an effort to reassure the international community about her security.

Sunday’s phone call with IOC President Bach, Athletes Committee Chair Emma Terho and IOC Member Li Lingwei, former Vice President of the Chinese Tennis Association, marked Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside of China since she went out of sight on Nov. 2. disappeared.

While the video provided evidence that Peng is still alive, it did little to allay WTA and human rights groups’ concerns that she is being controlled by China.

Yaqiu Wang, a senior researcher on China at Human Rights Watch, said the video appeared “highly orchestrated” and “staged” and tweeted that the IOC “played an active role in the disappearance, coercion and propaganda machines enforced by the Chinese governments.” “.

Wang said it followed a pattern in which China silenced high-profile dissenters and erases inconvenient truths, then forced the oppressed to appear on video to recant accusations, admit crimes or tell the public they are safe and sound.

The international sports community is deeply concerned about the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who a few weeks ago accused senior Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli of assault. (Photo by PAUL CROCK, ALEXANDER ZEMLINICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Given the context, Wang said of Sunday’s IOC appeal, it is highly unlikely that this was done voluntarily by Peng Shuai.”

Pound – one of the top officials of the IOC – appeared in an interview on CNN to say he was “astonished” at the worldwide reaction to the IOC video.

I have to say I’m really surprised at that assessment of it, Pound told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in response to the criticism.

In short, many people around the world wanted to see what happened to Peng Shuai and no one was able to connect.

Only the IOC was able to do that, and there was a video call with Thomas Bach, an older Olympian, and two younger female IOC members. No one released the video because I think that aspect of it was private.

They found her in good health and in good spirits and saw no evidence of incarceration or anything like that.

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international presenter, then urged Pound as to why the IOC has not made the video public and questioned whether Peng has been censored by Chinese officials off-camera.

With agencies

