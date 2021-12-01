Volleyball takes on Jefferson in NCAA first round

No.3-seeeded Skyhawks looks to take first NCAA Tournament win against No. 6 Jefferson in the NCAA East Region First Round Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Remick leads the Skyhawks to their third NCAA Tournament bid, after being named to the All-NE10 first team. (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

EASTON, Mass. (1 Dec 2021) – Third-seeded Stonehill College opens the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament against sixth-seeded Jefferson University at the East Regional Championship hosted by American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, at Butova Gymnasium tomorrow at noon.

Tickets for the 2021 NCAA Division II East Region Volleyball Championship go on sale 60 minutes prior to the first game each day. Ticket prices are as follows: Adults: $10 Seniors, Children and Students $5. The regional will also be streamed live via NE10 NOW, with links available via stonehillskyhawks.com or via the NE10 NOW app live on their televisions via Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Stonehill enters Thursday’s game with an overall record of 21-9 and a record of 10-3 in Northeast-10 conference playing under the guidance of NE10 Coach of the Year, Craig Martin. The 21 wins marked the eighth time in program history that the Skyhawks had taken 20 wins and their first since 2014. The strong regular season resulted in a No. 3 seed also taking a program best tie after being ranked No. 1 in the region. two rankings of the year for the first time in the program’s history. Despite starting the season with four losses in the 2021 Shark Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the squad rattled an impressive 21-5 stretch, including a run where the Skyhawks took 15 wins in 16 games and 20 wins in 22 games.

Throughout the year, the Skyhawks received contributions from many student athletes and saw four student athletes earn All-NE10 accolades, including the first roster Abby Remick, two second team placements in senior Shannon Burgess and junior Basia Peragine, and senior libero Carly Russell, named after the third team, while sophomores Jentry Allen was named to the NE10 All-Rookie Team.





Russell is the first in Stonehill history to have 500 digs in a season and enter the NCAA with a program record of 521 digs. (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

Remick, a senior team captain, first earned All-NE10 honors and a spot on the NE10 All-Championship team, playing all 30 games for Stonehill this fall, where she had a team average of 3.14 kills and 3, has 6 points. per set, while also contributing 0.28 service aces, 2.42 digs and 0.27 blocks per set, after a team-high 393.5 points this season. She ranks ninth among the NE10 leaders for kills per set and tenth in scoring. Remick earned the NE10 Player of the Week honor for the first time in her career on September 28 and has a team-high 11 double-doubles (15 careers) this fall, including four of the last six games.

Burgess hits .237 with 2.01 kills and a team-best 0.67 blocks per set. Her strong ability to block shots placed her in the top-15 in the NE10 (11th). While her 284.5 points a year is third on the team and has produced eight double-digit kill totals this season. Peragine has averaged 2.86 kills, a 0.218 pass rate, 0.37 blocks and an average of 3.1 points per set this season. She is second on the team with 340 points and 11th in the NE10 for kills per set. Peragine has racked up double-digit kills in a team-high 19 games this season, including each of the last 14.

Russell is the first in the program’s history to eclipse 500 digs in a season and ranks fifth in the NE10 with 4.69 digs per set and 13e with 0.37 service aces per set. She is competing in the NCAA tournament this fall with a school record of 521 digs and 959 over 82 career games played. Allen has appeared in 27 matches, averaging 1.92 kills per set. Senior Lauren Wilke a team-high average of 7.48 assists per set (10e NE10), with 2.60 digs and 0.20 aces per set this fall.

Jefferson enters the East Regional with a 26-4 record overall, including 14-4 in the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference (CACC), resulting in a CACC Championship for the Rams. The 26 wins are the most for the program since the 2017 season, when they also finished with 26 wins. The Rams were crowned sixth seed in the NCAA tournament this year and it is their first appearance since 2016.





A second All-NE10 pick of the team, Peragine helps lead the Skyhawks charge (PHOTOGRAPH BY Bob Blanchard)

Jefferson is led by a trio of freshmen, including CACC Rookie of the Year and All-CACC first team honoree, Jess Mill and All-CACC second team selections for Sam man and Kristine Guenther



Molen leads the CACC with 3.80 kills per set and is fourth in the CACC in total kills (388). She is also third in the Conference with 54 service aces. Mill also collected 316 digs and 22 blocks. Her 469.5 points this season are fourth best in the CACC and the team’s first. Molen was named CACC Player of the Week three times this year and received the Rookie of the Week five times. Mann achieved a total of 101 blocks during the campaign, which is good for the team’s first and a tie for fifth in the conference. Her average of 0.98 per set is fifth, after collecting 39 solo blocks to take second place in the CACC. She has produced a .333 hit rate, which is the third best in the conference, with 2.16 kills per set on the year. She was named CACC Rookie of the Week once this season.

Guenther’s 10.17 assists per set ranks second in the CACC, also having 212 digs, 37 kills, 29 service aces and 23 blocks, earning him CACC Setter of the Week three times this season.

Thursday’s matchup will be the third ever meeting between Stonehill and Jefferson. The Skyhawks currently hold an all-time 2-0 record against the Rams. In their first meeting, Stonehill handed Jefferson a 3-0 sweep in 2011. Eight years later, the schools met again where Stonehill took a hard-fought 3-2 victory in 2019.

2021 NCAA Division II East Regional

hosted by American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts

thursday 2 december | Quarter-finals

match 1: No. 3 Stone Hill vs. No. 6 Jefferson, 12 noon

match 2: No. 2 daemen vs. No. 7 Bentley, 2:30 p.m.

match 3: No. 8 Southern Connecticut State at No. 1 American International, 5 p.m.

Match 4: no. 4 New Haven vs. no. 5 Holy Family, 7.30 pm

Friday December 3 | Semi-finals

match 5: Match 1 vs. winner of match 2, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4, 7:30 PM



Saturday 4 December | Championship

Match 7: Match 5 vs. the winner of match 6, 5 pm

