Connect with us

Sports

Cricket South Africa Expels Omicron Threat, Provides India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Even with sporting events around the world, and especially in South Africa, being canceled due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, India’s upcoming tour of South Africa may not be affected if we are to believe the cricket boards of the two countries. (More cricket news)

While India’s Board of Control for Cricket said it would await overseas travel instructions from the government and monitor Omicron’s developments in South Africa, Cricket South Africa reiterated that its BioSecure Environment (BSE) created for players and support staff will keep the coronavirus at bay.

An Indian A-team is currently playing a series at Bloemfontein in South Africa. The BCCI said the team was in a safe BSE and as all matches take place in one location, the series will continue.

India is scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 internationals between December 17, 2021 and January 26, 2022. This series is pivotal to CSA’s coffers because of the millions of dollars earned from broadcasting rights.

SETBACK

But CSA suffered a setback when the Netherlands canceled an ODI series in South Africa over the Omicron scare and in nearby Zimbabwe, ICC called off the Women’s World qualifiers.

Last weekend in Namibia, a World League to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup was halted after the UAE and Oman left the African coast before travel restrictions were enforced.

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa reiterated that its cricket team has been part of at least BSE internationals both at home and away, most recently at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, and there was nothing to fear.

According to the CSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shuaib Manjra: “CSA has put in place world-class standards and measures to ensure that all players, staff and officials within this environment are protected. Our main focus was protecting the cricket biosphere by managing strict access standards and restricted movement outside the cordon.

dr. Manjra has emphasized that BSE meets the highest standards set by the national government and CSA continuously strives to ensure that BSE management is unparalleled in the world.

“What we have implemented at our BSE is a cordon sanitaire that provides complete and continuous protection to all individuals who respect and comply with our very demanding guidelines and rules,” added Dr. Manjra to it.

NEO-NORMAL

“Playing cricket in a BSE was a huge challenge for everyone involved in the game,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

“Everything changed, from the length of our stays in hotels to how we train and play. We weren’t even allowed to hi-five or hug each other when celebrating wickets – that part was easier for some to remember than others,’ he chuckled.

South Africa’s test captain, Dean Elgar, echoed Bavuma’s sentiments, saying: “It’s hard to believe that we’ve been working in these BSE conditions for a year now, but anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 virus , know that this is a necessity if we are to continue playing cricket.

“It takes its toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to get good results and progress – I think that’s not talked about enough personally.

“The measures taken and the hotels chosen take into account the physical and mental health needs of the teams. We don’t know how long we’ll continue to operate like this, but it’s gratifying to know that the health and safety of everyone involved is a top priority when tours are underway,” said Elgar.

LOSS OF INCOME

Apart from quality cricket, the bottom line for all tours with India is for Boards to monetize global broadcasting rights. An Indian team playing a bilateral series for over a month is like a gold mine for Cricket South Africa.

If the upcoming Indian tour is canceled due to Omicron, CSA risks losing revenue from broadcasters STAR Sports. Although tours are now insured by broadcasters, there will be some loss of revenue if not a single ball is bowled.

Given the overcrowded ICC calendar and especially India’s myriad commitments, finding another window to accommodate South Africa can be a daunting task.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/sports-news-cricket-south-africa-dispels-omicron-threat-woos-india-with-virus-safe-bio-bubble-environment/403316

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: