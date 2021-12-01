Cricket South Africa Expels Omicron Threat, Provides India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Even with sporting events around the world, and especially in South Africa, being canceled due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, India’s upcoming tour of South Africa may not be affected if we are to believe the cricket boards of the two countries. (More cricket news)

While India’s Board of Control for Cricket said it would await overseas travel instructions from the government and monitor Omicron’s developments in South Africa, Cricket South Africa reiterated that its BioSecure Environment (BSE) created for players and support staff will keep the coronavirus at bay.

An Indian A-team is currently playing a series at Bloemfontein in South Africa. The BCCI said the team was in a safe BSE and as all matches take place in one location, the series will continue.

India is scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 internationals between December 17, 2021 and January 26, 2022. This series is pivotal to CSA’s coffers because of the millions of dollars earned from broadcasting rights.

SETBACK

But CSA suffered a setback when the Netherlands canceled an ODI series in South Africa over the Omicron scare and in nearby Zimbabwe, ICC called off the Women’s World qualifiers.

Last weekend in Namibia, a World League to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup was halted after the UAE and Oman left the African coast before travel restrictions were enforced.

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa reiterated that its cricket team has been part of at least BSE internationals both at home and away, most recently at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, and there was nothing to fear.

According to the CSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shuaib Manjra: “CSA has put in place world-class standards and measures to ensure that all players, staff and officials within this environment are protected. Our main focus was protecting the cricket biosphere by managing strict access standards and restricted movement outside the cordon.

dr. Manjra has emphasized that BSE meets the highest standards set by the national government and CSA continuously strives to ensure that BSE management is unparalleled in the world.

“What we have implemented at our BSE is a cordon sanitaire that provides complete and continuous protection to all individuals who respect and comply with our very demanding guidelines and rules,” added Dr. Manjra to it.

NEO-NORMAL

“Playing cricket in a BSE was a huge challenge for everyone involved in the game,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

“Everything changed, from the length of our stays in hotels to how we train and play. We weren’t even allowed to hi-five or hug each other when celebrating wickets – that part was easier for some to remember than others,’ he chuckled.

South Africa’s test captain, Dean Elgar, echoed Bavuma’s sentiments, saying: “It’s hard to believe that we’ve been working in these BSE conditions for a year now, but anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 virus , know that this is a necessity if we are to continue playing cricket.

“It takes its toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to get good results and progress – I think that’s not talked about enough personally.

“The measures taken and the hotels chosen take into account the physical and mental health needs of the teams. We don’t know how long we’ll continue to operate like this, but it’s gratifying to know that the health and safety of everyone involved is a top priority when tours are underway,” said Elgar.

LOSS OF INCOME

Apart from quality cricket, the bottom line for all tours with India is for Boards to monetize global broadcasting rights. An Indian team playing a bilateral series for over a month is like a gold mine for Cricket South Africa.

If the upcoming Indian tour is canceled due to Omicron, CSA risks losing revenue from broadcasters STAR Sports. Although tours are now insured by broadcasters, there will be some loss of revenue if not a single ball is bowled.

Given the overcrowded ICC calendar and especially India’s myriad commitments, finding another window to accommodate South Africa can be a daunting task.