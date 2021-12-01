



Mruzik Named To All-Big Ten First Team, Boney Earns All-Freshman Honor

ROSEMONT, ill. — Sophomore Volleyball at the University of Michigan Jess Mruzik was named to the All-Big Ten First Team that announced the conference on Wednesday (December 1). Next to Mruzik, freshman Jacque Boney was named to the All-Freshman team and sophomore red shirt Hannah Grant was recognized as a sportsmanship honoree of Michigan. Mruzik led the Wolverines in regular season kills (376) and points (431.5) and placed third in both service aces (28) and counts (266) during the regular season. She also ranked fourth on the team in blocking averaging 0.46 blocks per set (seven solo blocks, 41 block assists) hitting .251 as a primary scoring option from the pin. The sophomore outside hitter has started all 29 games this season, playing each set as a player with six rotations, posting 10 kill-dig double-doubles and leading the Wolverines in kills 13 times. Mruzik also recorded 24 double-digit matches, including a notable run of 17 consecutive that is still ongoing. She won the final Big Ten Player of the Week honors earlier this week after averaging 4.38 kills per set and a robust .368 in the last week of the Wolverines’ regular season action. The Livonia, Michigan native becomes just the fourth sophomore in program history to win All-Big Ten first-team honors, Paige Jones (2019), Abby Cole (2014) and Lexi Zimmerman (2008). Boney finished her first season in the corn and blue with a team leading average of 1.11 blocks per set and made an integral difference to the team’s blocking as Michigan averaged more than half a block more per set this fall than during the Spring 2021 campaign. The Brookhaven, Georgia native finished with 18 solo blocks, which is third-place all-time for solo blocks by a freshman, and 97 block assistants, which is the second most in program history for a freshman. Boney is only the sixth freshman to lead the Wolverines in total blocks during their first season, with 115 to 29 games. The middle blocker also led the team in attack percentage of the season, with a .340 clip and an average of 1.30 kills per set. In addition to Michigan’s two All-Big Ten honors, Grant was recognized by the conference as the Wolverines’ Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree. Grant, a native of Northville, Michigan, has started all 29 games this season as the team’s libero. In the special awards, Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was named Big Ten Player of the Year, while freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez of Nebraska was named Defensive Player of the Year. Wisconsin took home the other two awards when Sydney Hilley won her third consecutive Setter of the Year honor and outside hitter Julia Orzol was named Freshman of the Year. Both the Big Ten coaches and the media named Purdue’s Dave Shondell the league’s Coach of the Year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/12/1/volleyball-mruzik-named-to-all-big-ten-first-team-boney-earns-all-freshman-honor.aspx

