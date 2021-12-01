Eason-Riddle Named SEC Community Service Team





american football

01-12-21 Gamecock Linebacker recognized for the fifth time

COLUMBIA, SC (December 1, 2021) University of South Carolina Linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for the sport of soccer, it was announced today. It marks the fifth time Eason-Riddle has been named to the SEC Community Service team. Eason-Riddle has been a regular at Dorn VA Medical Center and Prisma Health Children’s Hospital oncology center, among other community services. He founded and developed the “Sandstorm Buddies Program” that connects student-athletes with cancer patients and their families, where they can serve as mentors. He also led a shoe campaign in 2021 asking fellow student athletes and staff to donate lightly worn shoes and cleats to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands so they can be used by middle or high school students in the area. Eason-Riddle was one of 30 candidates for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award, was a semi-finalist for the Campbell Trophy and was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy. He holds two degrees from the university and will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in public health in May 2019 and a master’s degree in health services policy and management in May 2021. He served on the SEC Community Service team in 2017, ’18, ’19, and ’20, was recognized as the 2021 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award winner, and was a member of the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The SEC appoints a Community Service Team for each of the 21 league sponsored sports, with the goal of highlighting an athlete from each school who gives back to their community through superior service efforts.

