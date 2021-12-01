7 takeaways from November in men’s college hockey

The great thing about hockey is that any team can win on any night, and it showed all through November.

Is that cliche? Yes. Is it true? Also yes. It was especially applicable to No. 1 teams, which we will come back to in a moment.

The competition is getting clearer. The best teams from each conference are taking shape and we’re starting to get a sense of which teams will make the transition to tournament threats. Some were expected, some were not. Surprises are always nice.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into November’s takeaways.

1. The Curse of Being Called No. 1

Four different teams claimed the No. 1 spot in the USCHO polls in November and all ended up falling from that throne. This is how the month went:

November 1: St. Cloud State

November 8: St. Cloud State

November 15: Michigan

November 22: State of Minnesota

November 29: Minnesota Duluth

And this is what finally happened to them after they became #1:

Split a series with then-no. 11 Omaha, which dropped the Huskies to No. 2. The following weekend, they were swept by West Michigan. Michigan: Swept by then – No. 14 Notre Dame, lost two nail biters in OT, dropping the Wolverines to No. 4.

As I mentioned before, anyone can beat anyone, so it’s no surprise to see that play out. However, it is surprising to see this already a lot of movement at the top of the college hockey polls.

RANKING: Here’s the latest Power 10

This means two things. First, it’s going to be an incredibly exciting season. You always want to see this kind of parity and unpredictability. The second is…

2. For two months, the real number 1 team in college hockey is unclear

Again, this is a good thing and it is not uncommon to see parity. It just feels like there’s a lot more than usual this season.

On paper, Michigan is the best team. It just comes down to whether the Wolverines like it or not. As good as they are, they are a young team, so some growing pains at this point in the season shouldn’t surprise anyone.

In the NCHC, there are Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The Bulldogs have big wins over Minnesota (a sweep), Western Michigan and North Dakota. They are #1 in USCHOs PairWise System. The Huskies have been through some rough times lately, losing their last three games, playing against then-No. 11 Omaha and then-No. 13 Western Michigan are both NCHC opponents. But the Huskies are a close-knit, experienced group that will compete for the No. 1 all season.

The state of Minnesota is as balanced as can be. It ranks second in the nation with 65 goals. Junior strikers Nathan Smith, Brendan Furry and Ryan Sandelin and senior striker Reggie Lutz have had a lot to do with that. Of the teams that have played at least 10 games, the Mavericks are third in the nation in goals against, with only 22 allowed in 16 games. That’s because of the great defense and star goalkeeper Dryden McKay.

Another team: Quinnipiac. Don’t count the Bobcats.

3. Owen Power is the best defender in college hockey

Owen Power is the number 1 defender in college hockey and that’s not surprising at all. The six-foot-five sophomore is dominant in all zones and is on the most talented team in the country. He was also the No. 1 overall pick in last summer’s NHL Draft.

So he’s pretty good.

Hurry up! His 6th goal of the season pic.twitter.com/3HrhunqFOz Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 28, 2021

But what is surprising is how dominant he was in November. Power never went without a point, finishing the month with one goal and 14 assists in eight games. He is tied with teammate Kent Johnson for second in the nation in points with 23.

In comparison, Cale Makar currently had 18 points in his Hobey Baker-winning 2018-19 season. Obviously Makar and Power are completely different defenders, but I want to give you an idea of ​​the pace Power is at. We all knew he was going to be dominant. This is the next level.

ANOTHER YEAR OF COLLEGE: How Owen Power decided to stay in Michigan and wait for the NHL

I can’t talk about the best defender in college hockey without talking about North Dakota’s Jake Sanderson, arguably the most dynamic player in college hockey. Sanderson was electric in November, scoring three goals and eight points in six games for the Fighting Hawks. He is level with Michael Joyaux of West Michigan for second in scoring by defenders with 16 points on the season.

4. Cornell is still a force in the ECAC

With many teams dropping out last season or playing shortened seasons, it was hard to say what ECAC would look like this year. It was pretty clear from the start that Quinnipiac was going to be the best of the bunch, and that hasn’t changed, the Bobcats are one of the best defensive teams in the country, with plenty of veteran depth across the lineup.

But the rise of Cornell narrows the gap between Quinnipiac and everyone else.

The Big Red were arguably the team hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 2019-20 season was cut short when they were 25-2 and looked set to be on for the Frozen Four. Last season they didn’t play and this season they have a different team.

POLL: Here is the latest USCHO ranking

They are 8-1 to start this year. Since losing 3-2 to Harvard on November 5, the Big Red have racked up six straight wins, including their most recent win over Boston University at Madison Square Garden. The win at MSG seems to be something Cornell is rallying.

We’ll get a good look at Cornell when it takes on Clarkson on December 4 and North Dakota on January 7 and 8.

5. The Big Ten is much more than just Michigan and Minnesota

Prior to the start of the season, one of my main storylines for this year was the battle of Michigan and Minnesota in the Big Ten. Even with the Golden Gophers struggling a little bit, that battle is still very much alive and will be on display for all to see this coming weekend when the teams clash in Ann Arbor.

However, in November, some new teams joined the fray. Notre Dame and the state of Ohio made noise all month. The Fighting Irish remained undefeated and went 6-0. Their most notable wins came in a string of then-No. 1 Michigan on Nov. 19 and 20. Those were monumentally big wins, catapulting Notre Dame to No. 8 in the USCHO poll.

COMEBACK SZN: How St. Cloud State’s Easton Brodzinski Recovered So Quickly From A Broken Leg

While the Buckeyes didn’t take any victories over the nation’s No. 1 team, they came close when they defeated Minnesota 4-3 on November 12. Ohio State went 4-2 in November, finishing the month as No. 18. Freshman defenseman Mason Lohrei was especially important to them, with 10 points in 12 games so far this season.

The first two weekends of December are huge for the state of Ohio as it faces Notre Dame and then Michigan.

6. While Hockey East isn’t blinded yet, one team seems poised for big success

One of my five storylines from October was that Hockey East teams were slacking. We are used to Hockey East teams placing themselves among the elite of college hockey and that hasn’t really happened this year. UMass opened at No. 1, but after a slow start and now a slew of injuries, the reigning national champions are a fringe top-10 squad.

Until November, the highest a Hockey East team got in the USCHO survey was Providence at number 7 for a week. After that, UMass was at number 8 for two weeks. After that, no Hockey East team was in the top 10.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t teams with a lot of potential.

Once UMass is back to full health, the Minutemen will be an easy bet for top status. After being swept by UMass to start the month, Providence racked up six straight wins and entered December red hot. Both Northeastern and Boston College were inconsistent in November and while things aren’t looking great for those two, they remain low in the rankings in places.

AVOIDING Complacency: How UMass Plans to Repeat as National Champions

There’s one team I’ve had my eye on that I didn’t mention above: UMass Lowell.

The River Hawks went 4-1-1 through November and are 8-2-2 on the year. They had big wins over Northeastern and BC this past month. Senior goalkeeper Owen Savory has been the team’s MVP to date, posting the best goals against average (1.10) and save percentage (0.954) in the nation. That has led UMass Lowell to concede just 18 goals in the season, which is the lowest in the nation.

Another reason to believe that UMass Lowell has what it takes to compete with the best is that it has the sixth best 5v5 Corsi for Percentage in the nation at 58.7 percent, according to College Hockey News.

UMass Lowell has a huge test to open in December when it has a house-to-house with UMass.

7. Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Ryan Fanti was spectacular

After conceding four goals in a loss to Western Michigan on November 5, Ryan Fanti was out for the rest of the month.

Fanti went on to go 5-1-1 in his next seven games, including a three-shutout series. He added another shutout on November 27 against Alaska Fairbanks. All in all, the junior stopped 157 out of 161 shots. That’s pretty good.

His goals against the season average of 1.25 place him third in the nation. His rescue rate of 0.946 also places him third in the nation. He’s been great this season and a great reason why the Bulldogs are the number 1 team in the country at the end of November.