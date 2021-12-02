State collects $1.7 million in first weeks of online gaming and sports betting





The numbers are in for the first month of online gambling and sports betting in Connecticut, and it’s too early to know how the industry is developing.

The Connecticuts tax treasury won a total of $1.7 million in the partial month of betting under the new system, out of a total of $366 million in bets. As expected, online casino games were a lot bigger than sports betting, although sports are making headlines.

Betting started with a soft launch on October 12 and in serious a week later. So actually half a month. Here’s the breakdown: In online casino games, Mohegan Digital took $123 million in wagers and paid $119 million for a $4 million house win. They threw away $1 million for promotions, remember all those offers where you were guaranteed cash when you opened an account? and made a $3 million profit and paid the state $545,478, or 18 percent.

The Mashantucket Pequots, who operate Foxwoods Resort Casino, raised a larger amount of $189.5 million and made $4.8 million. That tribe paid $1.2 million in promotions, for a profit of $3.6 million and the state discount was $649,879. Total collected by state from online casino games: $1,195,357 on $312 million in bets. Now we move on to the fun stuff, sports betting in the heat of the NFL season, as the state had planned when the Department of Consumer Protection accelerated the rules at the request of Chief Executive Ned Lamont. Mohegan Digital Sports grossed $874,160 on $27.1 million in online sports betting with its partner, FanDuel. After deductions, including federal taxes, Mohegan Sun’s operators earned $609,530 while paying the state $83,810, or 13.75 percent. The Mashantucket Pequots and their partner, DraftKings, made a much larger $3.6 million on a smaller sports handle, $23.8 million. It’s not clear why the profit margin at Foxwoods was so much greater, but the tribe made $2.7 million after expenses and paid the state $370,429. The Connecticut Lottery Corp. took in $3.2 million in online bets and made $214,290, which meant $29,465 for the state. Strangely enough, the Lottery Corp. almost the exact same amount in his personal sports betting on retail locations that started on October 25th. But the total stake at the retail locations was much less, $542,000. Sports betting grand totals: $54.6 million in stakes placed; $513,000 sent to the state. Next: Try breaking down by sport to see how Indian cricket fared against Russian table tennis in Connecticut’s gambling scene. We don’t get to see the results of personal sports betting at the casinos because that is not taxed under the law that Lamont signed last spring. This initial revenue collection for our state strengthens my administration’s process and approach to ensuring that our sports betting and iCasino platforms work seamlessly for consumers, Lamont said in a press release. We got off to a good start with this new gaming marketplace and looked forward to years of success. Contributions to the state are much lower than the 25 percent of gross revenue for slots in the casinos, which averaged more than $18 million a month for the past fiscal year, even with the Covid decline. Other than that, it’s hard to say how it lives up to expectations as this report only covered the first three weeks of online betting, a time of heavy promotions to attract gamblers. Were encouraged by the initial results, said Rodney Butler, president of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council and a staunch advocate for online gaming. Engagement is a promising metric and we expect momentum to only pick up as more consumers join the action, and the NFL season peaks in the coming months. Butler did not explain why sports betting on the Foxwoods platform was so much more profitable than on the Mohegan platform, which paid a higher percentage to gamblers. [email protected]

