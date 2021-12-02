Sports
Seattle Seahawks Signs Veteran Adrian Peterson To Practice Squad
SEATTLE — The Seahawks look to Adrian Peterson to see what the dwindling veteran may have left behind in his Hall of Fame career.
Coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that the Seahawks have included 36-year-old Peterson on their practice squad as a potential reinforcement for their busted backfield.
“I wonder if he can help us and give us something small,” said Carroll. “He’s a player I’ll know forever — way back to his high school days — and I’ve admired him a lot over the years. I was always disappointed we didn’t get him back during the day, but like i just told him we finally got him so looking forward to seeing how he does and where he can fit in he is an incredible competitor and a great guy so i would like to give him a chance to work with our guys to get on the field.”
We continue to compete. All. Day.
Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) Dec 1, 2021
Peterson was waived last week by the Tennessee Titans, who signed him after losing star Derrick Henry to a broken foot. He contributed 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games.
Carroll made no comment about what Peterson might add to the Seattle backfield, saying he needed to see him practice first. The Seahawks (3-8) will find themselves in what Carroll described as “recovery mode” for the next few days as they prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after losing to the Washington Football Team Monday night before making the crossing. . country trip back home.
“I’ll have to see how he does here,” Carroll said. “I’ve seen the film and watched him play. He plays as tough and aggressive as ever, so I’m excited to see what he brings to the club. He’s excited about it too.”
Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,902 rushing career yards. He spent his first 10 seasons with Minnesota and then had spells with Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit before his most recent in Tennessee.
The Seahawks are ranked 25th in the league with 92.5 rushing yards per game. They have been without their favorite No. 1 running back, Chris Carson, since week 5 due to a neck injury that required season-end surgery. Alex Collins started in his absence and has only passed 50 yards in that seven-game span.
Collins and DeeJay Dallas combined 18 rushing yards on 10 runs against Washington as Rashad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) were inactive with injuries. Undrafted rookie Josh Johnson was removed from the exhibition squad for that game, but only played on special teams.
Carroll wasn’t sure if Penny or Homer will be available against the 49ers on Sunday, though he said the word from trainers is that Penny will practice.
The Seahawks’ loss to Washington virtually eliminated their chances of making the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 seasons.
Carroll was asked about the thinking behind adding Peterson vs. giving a look to a younger back like Johnson.
“We’re trying to prepare to win this football game,” said Carroll. “So I’m going to see if Adrian has anything to offer us. Just in his presence and his toughness he brings something. So let’s see what happens. We’re just trying to get the right mix. Rashaal is in and we were concerned that he would come back and stay Homer got beat up and we’re not sure about him this week either So looks like there are chances.
“So we’ll see how it goes and see how the guys react. I’m just as excited as you guys probably are just to see what he looks like playing in our uniform and doing something for us so we’ll see how it’s alright.”
The Seahawks made two more additions to their practice squad on Wednesday that included receiver Cade Johnson and free safety Elijah Benton. Johnson was previously part of the Seattle practice squad.
