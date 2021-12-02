A Beloved Soccer Player and Senior With Scholarships Among Michigan School Shooting Victims





A suspect has been detained after Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, authorities said. More than 100 calls were made to 911. About two to three minutes after officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old — and took him into custody without incident, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The students who lost their lives were Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, authorities said. Shilling died Wednesday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s clear that Tate Myre was dedicated to his sport. He was a star footballer who had earned a spot on the varsity team since he was a freshman at Oxford High School, the team said in a tweet. Not only was he talented in the field, he excelled academically and was an honorary student. “It is with great sadness that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of us, Tate Myre,” the team tweeted Tuesday evening. “Tate was a wonderful young man with a bright future and loved by all. You will be missed, Tate.” Myre’s own Twitter account is filled with game highlights and scrimmage videos demonstrating his abilities. One of his last tweets, on November 28, thanked the University of Toledo football team for having him at one of their games. A deputy had loaded Myre into their car after the shooting, but he died on the way to the hospital, the sheriff said. An online petition has surfaced calling for the school’s football stadium to be renamed Myre. Tate is not only a hero to his fellow students at Oxford High School, but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed on from generation to generation, he risked his life to try to kill the thousands of other students in Oxford High School,” the petition says. By Wednesday morning, it had collected more than 48,000 signatures. Madisyn Baldwin, 17 years old Madisyn Baldwin was due to graduate this year, her family told CNN affiliate WDIV , and had already been admitted to several colleges – some with full scholarships. Her grandmother, Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, known to Baldwin as “GiGi”, announced the family’s loss on Facebook and created a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Baldwin’s mother and father. “This beautiful, smart, sweet, loving girl was tragically taken from all of us today and left a huge hole in our hearts…” Graves Mosqueda wrote on Facebook. “This horrific day could never have been imagined or planned.” “My daughter and son-in-law would never ask for anything during this time, but I want them to be able to be together, their other children and family during this time without having to worry about work, bills and arrangements,” she says. wrote on the campaign site. Baldwin was an artist who loved to draw, read and write, her family told WDIV. She was the eldest of three siblings, had a younger half-brother and two sisters whom she loved very much, they said. Hana St Juliana, 14 Oxford High School Women’s Basketball Team shared a tribute Wednesday to 14-year-old school shooting victim Hana St. Juliana. “We will never forget your kind heart, crazy personality and passion for the game,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Since sixth grade camp, you’ve been committed to Oxford Basketball, immersed in the game.” The team stated on Tuesday-evening that it would have been its debut with the team. “This season we play for you Hana,” the team wrote. Justin Shilling, 17 years old Justin Shilling, who died Wednesday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, was described by his employer as co-captain of the bowling team, a devoted friend and more. Anita’s Kitchen, where Shilling worked, shared a statement about him on social media. “We have just learned that one of our bright young Lake Orion employees, Justin Shilling, has passed away in connection with the tragic events that took place at Oxford High School yesterday,” his workplace wrote. “Justin was an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and colleague, co-captain of his bowling team and just a joy to be around. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” The family-owned company has three locations in Michigan and employs many Oxford High School students. “Since we opened our doors in Lake Orion in December 2019, a large part of our staff has been students from Oxford High School,” the company writes. “We often marvel at how blessed we are to have such wonderful children as part of our Lake Orion team. Simply put – we wouldn’t be a restaurant without them. Our hearts aches for all of them today as they begin to healed from this terrible tragedy.” Shot six other students and a teacher Seven others – six students and a teacher – were shot, authorities said. Among the injured was a 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator after surgery, Bouchard said Tuesday evening. A 14-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw and head, while the teacher who was shot has been fired. Senior Aiden Page was in a classroom when he heard two gunshots Tuesday afternoon — part of what authorities called the “absolutely cold-blooded, murderous” frenzy of a sophomore. Similar to the active target practice they’d been practicing, Page saw his teacher run in and lock the door, then students shove desks against it, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “We grabbed calculators, we grabbed scissors in case the shooter came in and we had to attack them,” he said, describing how a bullet pierced one of the desks they’d used to block the door. The attack was the deadliest shooting at a US school since eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas in May 2018, according to police. Education week . There have been 28 school shootings this year, 20 since August 1.

Amanda Jackson of CNN contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/01/us/michigan-oxford-high-school-shooting-victims-trnd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos