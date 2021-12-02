Sports
Summary: Greenway, Kaprizov shine in 5-2 Minnesota Wild win over the Arizona Coyotes
Just keep trudging through Minnesota Wild. Let Kirill Kaprizov and the reunited GREEF line feed that march.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but it was a slow start for the Wild. Outshot 13-11 in the first through the basement house Arizona Coyotes, who are anemic with an average of 1.38 goals per game in the league and a porous defense that is fifth in the league for GA/GP at 3.48. Sometimes it’s hard for a team to get up for a game against the saddest squad in the league, and it sure looked like that in the first 20 minutes.
Clayton Keller and Phil Kessel worked their magic through the neutral zone and three sleepy defenders to open the scoring in the first five minutes.
Please take these guys off this team.
At least Joel Eriksson Ek was awake enough to give a quick answer to the Wild and keep it right.
At the end of the first, the Wild were 1-1 with a 22% xGF share (via NaturalStatTrick.com), and they were lucky to have that at all. If there was one bright spot in the first period, it was that even though they were outplayed, Kaapo Khknen kept them in. He’s had a pretty mediocre season so far, a 3-1-1 record with 0.885 Sv%/3.04 GAA, so it felt good to see him follow the puck and control the rebounds well. By the end of the night, he stopped 29/31 and was one of the Three Stars of the Game.
I’m not sure what Dean Evason said to the team in the locker room, but I’m sure it wasn’t family friendly. It worked.
In the second frame, the Wild looked like one of the league’s best teams willing to trample on one of the league’s worst. The plan seemed pretty simple: check the puck, get traffic to the front, and put the pucks on the net. It paid dividends for the rest of the game, starting with Kirills’ seventh goal of the year;
kaprizov takes a wild shot from the point and it goes past wedgewood. could be a hartman tip, but it’s kirills for now. 2-1 good guys pic.twitter.com/wwVklUGtyd
Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) Dec 1, 2021
That’s all well and good for Kirill, who now has a laughable four goals and 14 points in his last seven games, but maybe it’s time someone else stepped in.
How about Jordan Greenway for his first goal of the year?
outside the point shot, the puck hits the greenway (and maybe rask) and finds its way into the net.
3-1 wild on greenways first of the year! pic.twitter.com/5uZacx1rsK
Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) Dec 1, 2021
Greenway has been bad for most of the season. Very bad. So it’s great to see him warm up and find his place, play a pivotal role in this current streak of wins and contribute attacking tonight with a goal and two assists, marking his career highest point in one game. equals.
Ryan Hartman also kept it going, who has been on fire lately and provided two assists last night, including winning the face-off for an off-game goal for Jonas Brodin with seconds left in the game. second.
You gotta love it when a plan comes together.
For the third, the plan was to close it. All the way down. After a point shot from Anton Stralman made its way through Khknen, it looked like the Coyotes would be in it again. Instead, Marcus Foligno made the ice with 13 minutes to go in third after taking on a backboard rebound for the alley.
Clamp it down, close the barn door and go home for the night.
It was a difficult start to the match. Perhaps sleeping behind the wheel and being able to push to take a win is the mark of a great team.
