Table tennis: soon a Jacques Secrtin foundation?

Follow this media Legend of table tennis, Jacques Secrétin died at the age of 71 on the night of November 24 to 25, 2020. (© Wikimedia Commons) He had reached the top of the table tennis club of Kremlin-Bicêtre (Val-de-Marne), where he had won 11 titles of champion of France: Jacques Secretin passed away a year ago. The fFrench edition of table tennis considers paying him tribute by establishing a foundation in his name. A foundation for social inclusion On November 25, 2020, Jacques Secrétin died at the age of 71. An emblematic figure of table tennis in France and abroad, this popular champion known to all has made his sport happy for many years, in particular through his shows that have remained in our memory. <a href="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/OUI9cyvKPGM" title="Ouvrir le lien">Click here to view the content</a> That is why the French Table Tennis Federation is considering the creation of a foundation that would bear the name of the champion of the Kremlin Bicetre. She explains : “Since 12 months, the Federation has made progress on the legacy of Maitre Jacques. Therefore, from 2022, the French Table Tennis Federation will propose, at its next Federal Council, the creation of a Jacques Secrétin Foundation. In consultation with the family , under the auspices of the Sports Foundation, will the Jacques Secrétin Foundation working on citizen ping, inclusion and social inclusion through table tennis” The federation explains that it also has the ambition to “take actions to promote table tennis in line with the values ​​it has always defended, such as integration through sport with prisoners and with young people in deprived areas”. She concludes: “By creating this foundation, the Federation wishes to perpetuate the memory of Jacques Secrétin, legend of French table tennis” The table tennis champion enjoyed the heyday of the Val-de-Marne club in the 1970s. He became 61 times French champion, world champion in mixed doubles with Claude Bergeret in 1977, European champion in singles in 1976, European team champion in 1984, European champion in men’s doubles in 1980 … Has this article been helpful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Val-de-Marne in the Mon Actu room. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news from your favorite cities and brands.

